Put forward the politics of fighting ideas, not fighting sheep





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the national consolidation event as part of the preparation for the 2024 simultaneous elections. In his remarks, he reminded the parties concerned to press together for a quality campaign, without opposing each other . “We must push for quality campaigns that are healthy for our democracy, optimize information technology, prioritize the politics of argument over ideas, not the politics of pitting one against another” , said Jokowi. at Convention Hall Beach City Entertainment Center (BCEC), Ancol, North Jakarta on Friday (2/12/2022). Jokowi also reminded KPU to strengthen political education. Whether for candidates, the community and participants in peaceful and fair elections. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “And reject dishonorable actions that harm democracy, spread slander, hate speech, money politics and the like,” Jokowi said. Then, on the same occasion, the president of the Indonesian KPU, Hasyim Asyari, said that today there were about 6,341 participants. Composed of members from Central KPU, Provincial KPU, City Regency KPU, ranks of Central KPU Secretariat, Provincial KPU Secretariats and Regency City KPU Secretariats throughout Indonesia. “Mr. President, whom we respect, allow us to announce that in the period from December 1 to 3, 2022, KPU is holding a KPU Consolidation National Coordination Meeting,” Hasyim said. Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo, Bawaslu Chief Rahmat Bagja and DKPP Chief Heddy Lugito were also seen at the event . The event also brought together all KPU officials from the province to the districts and cities. (ain/aud)

