Turkey warns ‘allies’ of need to withdraw armed forces from their lands





Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that his country had warned allied countries to remove armed groups from their lands and cut all relations with them “as soon as possible”. Akar added in statements published by the Anadolu news agency that the United States had asked Ankara to reconsider launching a ground military operation in northern Syria. The Turkish minister indicated that his country was asking Washington to “fulfill its obligations”. In this regard, today Thursday, the Turkish National Security Council, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold a meeting during which it will discuss the “fight against terrorism” and possible ground operations in the north of Syria. The sixth and final periodic meeting this year will discuss Turkish airstrikes against Kurdish militants in eastern Syria and northern Iraq. There will also be multidimensional assessments of a new ground operation in northern Syria. The meeting will also discuss the recent situation with Turkish army operations in northern Iraq, and the Russian-Ukrainian war will be on the agenda. Strong American opposition On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told his Turkish counterpart that he was “firmly opposed” to any further Turkish military operation in Syria, expressing concern over the escalating situation in the country, the report said. the Pentagon in a statement. And the US Department of Defense said Austin expressed during the phone call his “concern about the escalating situation in northern Syria and Turkey, including recent airstrikes, including some directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel working with local partners in Syria.” defeat ISIS, the statement said. France’s “deep” concerns France, in turn, expressed its “deep concern” in Ankara over the Turkish strikes in Syria and Iraq, which “threaten the progress” made in the fight against the Islamic State, the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday. in a press release. French Defense Minister Sebastian Locorno said in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday that the strikes “result in an escalation of tensions which threaten stability in the region and the progress made by the international coalition since several years”. in the fight against the Islamic State”, led by the United States and other countries, reports France. Hurry. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week confirmed his intention to order a ground offensive “when the time is right”. Notably, Turkey holds the PKK, whether in northern Syria or Iraq, responsible for carrying out terrorist operations on its territory and endangering its security. This has prompted him in recent years to carry out 3 military operations in northern Syria, as well as to carry out several strikes on the Iraqi border.

