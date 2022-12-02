President Joko Widodo hands over 1.55 million land certificates, Southeast Sulawesi follows suit





GRAIN OF DESIRES.com, KENDARI – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, again handed over land certificates to the people of the State Palace virtually to residents of 34 provinces in Indonesia, including Southeast Sulawesi, on Thursday (1/ 12/2022). RI President Joko Widodo said as many as 1,552,000 land certificates had been distributed in 34 provinces. This certificate is proof of the legal rights to the land we own and must be managed properly,” Jokowi said in his remarks via Zoom. Meanwhile, Head of National Land Agency Regional Office for South East Sulawesi Province (South East Sulawesi) Andi Renald, revealed that by 2022, the BPN regional office in the province of Southeast Sulawesi had registered 1.26 million land plots or about 65.94 percent of the estimated number of land plots, up to 1.91 million. “The remaining 0.65 million plots of land, or 34.06 percent, are expected to be completed in 2025,” Andi said. Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) activities in 2022 with a target of 42,251 plots of land and are currently being completed with near 100% achievements. For the redistribution of land, with a target of 24,129 plots and is currently being completed with an achievement of 80% close to 100%. “In 2022, the regional office of the BPN in Southeast Sulawesi province issued 79 provincial government asset certificates and 180 district government asset certificates,” he added. In 2022, the regional office of BPN in South East Sulawesi province issued 70 waqf land certification certificates and the remaining 9 fields are still in the process of issuing certificates. He also explained that with the large number of land mafias in Southeast Sulawesi, the BPN resolved by forming an integrated team in which several related agencies grouped together from the prosecutor’s office and the police. There are many land mafias in Southeast Sulawesi, we prepared an integrated team and thank God it worked and we finished part of it with the cooperation of local government, prosecutor’s office and police “, he concluded.

