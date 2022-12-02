Trump embraces extremism as he seeks to win back the presidency





Franklin Pierce, another former president and friend of Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president, was considered a Southern sympathizer during the war. At one point, he was accused by Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of State of being affiliated with a seditious organization, a charge Pierce strenuously denied. In another episode decades earlier, Aaron Burr, a former vice president, was tried for treason for allegedly seeking to induce Western states to leave the country, but acquitted by a jury.

However, Mr. Trump stands out. The trial of Mr Rhodes and his compatriots raises questions not seriously asked about a sitting president in his lifetime, whether he went beyond inspiring extremists violent in a way that violated the law.

Jon Lewis, a research fellow with George Washington University’s program on extremism, said this week’s verdicts reinforced that Mr Trump and his team had learned to tap into anger, racism and anti-democratic views. of these forces.

The convictions of Rhodes and his co-conspirators provide proof of what has long been recognized that the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and the thousands of people who have come to the Capitol did so in response to the many calls for action by Trump and others in the lead. -until January 6, he said. They were the foot soldiers of the Stop the Steal movement, determined to use force to prevent the certification of the electoral vote.

Mr Trump’s growing embrace of extremism has left Republicans once again struggling to figure out how to distance themselves from him. Although he said he did not know who Mr. Fuentes was until he was taken to dinner at Mar-a-Lago by Ye, Mr. Trump knew that Ye was under fire for his anti-Semitic statements and invited him anyway.

The Republican Jewish Coalition, which backed Mr. Trump, released a statement on Thursday denouncing Ye and Mr. Fuentes for their latest comments and implicitly reprimanding Mr. Trump. Conservatives who mistakenly turned themselves in to Kanye West must make it clear that he is an outcast, the statement said. Enough is enough. But he did not mention Mr. Trump’s name.

Mr. Trump has shown no signs of backing down. Whatever warmth he draws from the establishment for his associations, he presumably reasons, is outweighed by the support he enjoys from fervent parts of his base. Whether he shares all of their views or just indulges them, his test has always been whether or not someone supports him. And as many of his former advisers abandon him, he finds himself with the most diehard allies whispering in his ear.

