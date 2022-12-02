Joko Widodo led the G20 in difficult times, Modi also has responsibility for the underdeveloped

PMinister Narendra Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia at a colorful event for effectively leading the G20 in a challenging global environment, fully aware that India’s presidency will be no less challenging. The world situation has not changed over the past year; rather, it has worsened due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the eruption of protests in China. Although these two events occur in different geographical areas and do not appear to be related, the cumulative effect they will have on energy and food security is worrying to say the least.

The Prime Minister indicated this in substance in his speech by accepting the presidency of the G20. Highlighting the issue of geopolitics, PMModi underscored the importance of promoting harmony within the human family and suggested that as G20 chair, India will seek to depoliticize the global food supply, fertilizers and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead tohumanitarian crises. Echoing this sentiment, the Prime Minister reiterated the determination of nations to work to promote the universal sense of unity by emphasizing the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future.

When the supply chain mechanism is affected, medical supplies dry up, and food and basic necessities disappear from stores due to war and severe domestic disruption, the poor and disadvantaged suffer the most. . It is becoming increasingly necessary to protect marginalized, poor and developing economies from such collateral damage. This is one of the issues that India would like to include in the agenda of the G20, which was launched about two and a half decades ago as a forum to resolve the global financial and economic crisis.

The Prime Ministers’ initiative to launch the G20 Presidency with an event involving 76 leading universities is indicative of the direction in which the G20 agenda is likely to evolve. One of India’s main advantages is the demographic dividend. About 50% of the population is under the age of 30, which means how far the country can exploit the potential ofstudent-young population. But the challenge here is to equip this segment of the population with skills in education, employment and entrepreneurship and other related means. India has about 108 unicorns, each of which has the potential to evolve into a newindustrial giant.

On the other hand, as we welcome the growing number of startups, we need to pause and think seriously about the reasons for our poor performance on the industrialization front. Within three decades, China has catapulted itself from an agriculture-based economy to a highly developed industrial economy, becoming the manufacturing capital of the world. The pandemic has shown the dangers of one country dominating global production and the established value chain. The world needs a diversified value chain mechanism that will balance production and pollution, promote human automation, and promote sustainable green energy. India is poised to become a favorite destination for manufacturing in these settings.

Areas requiring special attention

India should seize the opportunity of the G20 to develop a transparent technology use and transfer policy. Technology has contributed immensely to the power posture of some countries, allowing them to go beyond end-use protocols like dual-use restrictions. It is high time that groups like the G20 establish rules for a transparent technology transfer protocol, at least in the areas of climate change, poverty and hunger alleviation, health and welfare. be. Climate change is a very challenging area where the digital technology cadre can find easier and faster solutions, provided there is unified technology adoption and a commitment to follow global rules. Sharing information and refraining from dealing with global commons such as the Arctic, Antarctica, glaciers, outer space and countries like Tibet, which hold nature reserves which are to last as long as hard humanity, is an important aspect of sustainable development that India should promote as part of the central agenda of the G20.

The pandemic has also had an impact on the process of achieving the SDG targets. It would be a miracle if these goals were achieved within the next eight years. The G20 under India’s presidency may consider launching the process of auditing the progress of the SDGs and likely come up with a revised set of goals and targets for the UN to consider.

The Covid pandemic has severely affected trade, economic growth and the allocation of resources to achieve the SDG goals in advanced and emerging economies around the world. Naturally, trade, supply and value chains will be important agenda items for India to discuss in the upcoming meetings of the group and the summit. Apart from national events and outreach programs, all relevant ministries should prepare to utilize the G20 opportunity to increase manufacturing and trade facilities. Digital payment portals and the “one country, one country” tax system have already provided benefits and made it easier to do business, but more needs to be done on the infrastructure front.

Coincidentally, the G20 Presidency will remain for the next three years with the IBSA countries, giving this institution a rare opportunity to work as a team and establish a common agenda for the next three years. New Delhi should seriously consider developing such a common minimum curriculum and integrating G20 goals with those of IBSA for the greater benefit of both institutions.

Seshadri Chari is the former editor-in-chief of Organizer. Views are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)