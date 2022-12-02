Politics
Chinese Xi calls for peace efforts DW 12/01/2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for a political solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine. In talks with European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, Xi said “resolving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in Europe’s best interest and in the common interest of all countries in Eurasia”.
“Under current conditions, we must avoid the escalation and expansion of the crisis and work for peace,” Xi said, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Michel is on a one-day diplomatic visit to China. According to an EU spokesman, Michel urged Xi to use China’s influence as a permanent member of the Security Council and help “stop the brutal destruction and occupation of the ‘Ukraine by Russia’.
China did not condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and criticized the sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Shortly before the Feb. 24 invasion, Xi reaffirmed China-Russia relations, agreeing to deepen cooperation between the two states.
Here are the other headlines from the war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 1:
Biden open to talks with Putin
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday “there is only one way for this war to end” and that is for Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops “from Ukraine”.
Biden also said he was “ready to talk with Mr. Putin,” but the Kremlin has yet to show interest in the dialogue.
Still, according to NATO allies, Biden would be “happy to sit down with Putin to see what he has in mind.”
Biden was speaking during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Bomb nurseries, hospitals, children’s homes. It’s crazy what he’s doing,” he said. “The idea that Putin will ever defeat Ukraine is beyond belief.”
“He miscalculated every single thing he originally calculated.”
Russia and Ukraine in prisoner exchange
The Russian Defense Ministry said there was an exchange with Ukraine involving 50 people captured on each side.
This follows earlier reports that the senior Russian-installed official in the Donetsk region said a prisoner swap would take place between Moscow and Kyiv.
Andriy Yermak, who heads Ukraine’s presidential administration, said the talks would continue “until the last Ukrainian is released”.
“The defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal returned, as well as those captured … in the battles of Donetsk, Luhansk and
Directions from Zaporizhzhia,” Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia said released prisoners would be flown to Moscow for medical checks and rehabilitation.
Russia Withdraws Troops From Cities Opposing Ukrainian Kherson Army
Ukraine’s military said on Thursday that Russia was withdrawing troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the city of Kherson.
“A decrease in the number of Russian soldiers and military equipment is observed in the settlement of Oleshky,” the army said in reference to the town located opposite the city of Kherson.
“Enemy troops have been withdrawn from some settlements in Kherson Oblast and dispersed in forest strips along the Oleshka Hola Prystan highway section,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said in a statement, adding that the force maintenance contingent was “mobilised”. people.”
The report cannot be independently verified.
Ukraine registers 40,000 war crimes reports
Ukraine’s Justice Ministry recorded 40,000 war crimes, German publication says The world reported citing Justice Minister Denys Maljuska.
Maljuska told the newspaper that the aim was to prosecute crimes of aggression that violate international law and crimes of genocide.
“Attacking another country is a criminal offense if it is unprovoked and the attacked country is obviously resisting. We are collecting evidence for that,” Maljuska explained.
Maljuska stressed that it would be too complicated to draw links between the individual soldiers responsible for the crimes and the commanders who bear ultimate responsibility. Investigations would therefore not focus on each individual case.
The minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the way the war was being fought “and therefore must be brought to justice”.
Moscow says Germany’s attempted Holodomor vote aims to ‘demonize’ Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Germany’s decision to recognize the Stalin-era famine as genocide meant Berlin was trying to “demonize Russia”.
German lawmakers passed a resolution on the 1932-33 Holodomor that killed millions in Ukraine and said Soviet leaders also tried to control Ukrainian farmers by oppressing their way of life, language and culture. culture.
In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said members of the German parliament had “decided to defiantly support this political and ideological myth maintained by the Ukrainian authorities at the instigation of ultranationalist, Nazi and Russophobic forces”.
Moscow said the resolution was a Western attempt to “demonize Russia” and pit ethnic Ukrainians against Russians.
Restoring joint work with the West on European security, Lavrov doubts
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was unlikely that joint work on European security, involving the West, could be restored in the future.
“Of course, if and when at some point our western neighbors and there is no way to get away from the neighborhood and former partners suddenly become interested in somehow restoring cooperation in European security, there will be no restoration. Because restoration means going back to something that was before,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax at a conference. press in Moscow. “But business as usual will not happen,” Lavrov added.
The comments come as the two-day Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial conference is being held in Poland, which currently holds the rotating presidency.
Warsaw refused to allow Lavrov, who is under Western sanctions, to enter the country to attend the conference.
Lavrov also criticized Poland’s efforts as OSCE chair as “anti-presidency”.
“No one has ever done such damage to the OSCE by being at the helm,” the Russian foreign minister said.
More coverage of the war in Ukraine
Read the story of a 102-year-old boy who survived the horrors of the Holodomor and World War II, only to experience war again.
And can there be peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the helm? Learn more about it here.
kb/dj (AFP, dpa, AP Reuters, KNA)
|
