The existence and activities of any terrorist organization in the region is not allowed





In a statement, the National Security Council (NSC) said that the sole purpose of the operations carried out on Turkey’s southern borders are terrorist organizations, and stressed that the existence and activities of any terrorist organization in the region n were not acceptable. An official statement was released after the meeting of the National Security Council, held at the presidential compound, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the meeting, the members of the Security Council received information on the operations against the terrorist organizations PKK/KSK, PYD/YPG, FET and Daesh, carried out with determination and success both at home and abroad. In order to ensure the defense and security of our great nation and our unique country, the existence and activities of any terrorist organization directed against the violation of our borders, our cities, our citizens and our security forces are not acceptable. The only target of operations along our southern borders under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter are terrorist organizations. All necessary measures will be taken to achieve these goals, the statement said. – “Support for the just cause of Turkish Cypriots will continue” The statement points out that Turkey’s conciliatory and sincere approach and its indifference to Greece’s dialogue proposals, which violates international law and treaties, including by arming the non-military status of the islands, is the main cause of tension in the region. The statement expresses satisfaction with the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as an observer to the Organization of Turkish States (OTG). It should be noted that the TRNC is an integral part of the Turkish world and that support for the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots will continue. “We expect similar measures from other international organizations and countries,” the document said. The Council also assessed recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo. Turkey calls on all parties to avoid separatist rhetoric and unilateral initiatives to maintain stability, tranquility and peace in the region. The Anadolu Agency website publishes only part of the news in an abbreviated form, which is provided to subscribers through AA’s News Feed System (HAS).



