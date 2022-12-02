Imran Khan: the sultan of swing





Imran Khan Niazi was Pakistan’s greatest cricketer. He was a superb fast bowler, the Sultan of Swing, whose rare gift encompassed his ability to move the ball dangerously. Khan was also a top notch drummer. His defense was well organized; his punching power was enormous. A good outfielder and a great motivator, Khan’s achievement as captain is, in essence, the roll call of his country’s cricketing achievements.

First class debut

Khan made his first class debut in 1969-70. Recognition thereafter was instantaneous. He went to England in 1971 and played his first Test. He stayed back, played for Oxford soon after and graduated on the county circuit. His date with fame had begun in earnest.

Predictably, his performances with the ball and bat have also become crucial to the success of his teams at all levels. Moreover, Khan began to improve with each match, sometimes also at the heart level, thanks to his dashing and debonair appearance.

Khan didn’t start playing seriously until he was 17. You wouldn’t believe it. His first remarkable feat under the sun came against Australia, in Sydney, in January 1977. It was something of a Khan coup. He returned with superb bowling numbers of 12 for 165 in the Test, demolishing one of Australia’s strongest batting rosters in history.

Pakistan secured their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil. It was extraordinary fast bowling in all its fury, and Khan had arrived. It was also a transformation in him, really. How did it happen? In the words of Khan:

Every time I played a little faster my teams at Oxford and Worcestershire would tell me to slow down and focus on line and length. So, I came to Australia as a versatile drummer. That all changed in round two of the second test in Melbourne. My teammates encouraged me to try to play faster, to become a bit more aggressive, and I said, why not? And, on the Sydney test, next week. It was the game of my life when I went there considering myself a true fast bowler.

Improved mechanics

While touring the West Indies that same year, Khan improved only the fine mechanics of his bowling alley. In the final test in Jamaica, he played as fast as he could to win 6 for 90, on the first try. Soon after, world cricket saw Kerry Packersperestroika.

Among the first to be signed by World Series Cricket, Khan’s paramount abilities flourished like never before in the company of some of the best fast bowlers in the world: Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Dennis Lillee, et al. That was not all. At one point Khan was also timed as the third fastest bowler in the world.

Inevitably, Khan took over the reins of his country’s cricket at a time when his team was seen as an unruly team. He started molding and welding his Dirty Dozen.

He instilled order and discipline in his teammates and made them doubly zealous and determined: a team that could compete with the best test countries. Maybe he was overzealous. Perhaps, in the process, he also viewed the game no longer as a contest but as an asjihad (holy war). But this does not detract from the merit of his spectacular achievements, the crowning achievement of which was the famous victory in the World Cup in Australia (1992).

shrewd genius

One day cricket honed Khan’s excellent skills like no other. He could win a match on his own. As he got older, Khan became increasingly crafty with the ball and created some tizzy surprises.

His stick was still dominant. He may have been unconventional to the point of automatically innovating. But, that day, it was impossible to play against him. He could lift anything that was clean and out of bounds.

A genius of a deceptive bowler and an equally formidable defender, Khan had a sure pair of hands. Once he cuddled the ball, it never got out of his hands.

The inventor of the in-dipper, also the reverse swing, Khan was an extraordinary all-rounder. An extrovert and a true crowd puller, Khan was a blissful amalgamation of technical skill and inherent somatic attributes. A great survivor and a natural.

His cricket knowledge and technique will inspire generations of cricketers.

