Special counsel Cannon for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents rejected by appeals court

A federal appeals court panel on Thursday halted an outside review of thousands of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, ruling that a lower court judge was wrong to appoint an expert to decide whether any of the documents should be protected from criminal investigators.

Trump sought the outside arbiter, known as the special master, after the FBI executed a court-approved search of Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club, on August 8, recovering more than 13 000 documents related to Trump’s time in the White House. About 100 of the documents were classified, and some contained extremely sensitive government secrets, according to court records.

The appeals court ruling was a landslide victory for the Justice Department and the latest legal loss for Trump, who has repeatedly appeared in court in an attempt to block the government from gaining access to records or personal information. Just last week, the Supreme Court denied the former president’s request to block a congressional committee from receiving six-year copies of his tax returns, clearing the way for them to be turned over to lawmakers.

Thursday’s unanimous decision, which Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court, means criminal investigators can once again access unclassified documents that were recovered during the search. The Justice Department said the documents could be important in their investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents, obstruction and destruction of government property at Mar-a-Lago.

An earlier appellate court ruling exempted documents with classified marks from the special main review.

In addition to potentially slowing the investigation, the master’s special examination provided Trump’s attorneys with a public platform to make their case about why they believed the Mar-a-Lago search was unfair. While those arguments didn’t have much sway over the judges, they still may have bolstered Trump’s political base.

Today’s panel decision is purely procedural and based solely on jurisdiction, a Trump spokesperson said in a statement. The decision does not address the merits which clearly demonstrate the impropriety of the unprecedented, illegal and unwarranted raid on Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon of Florida agreed months ago to appoint Judge Raymond J. Dearie of Brooklyn as a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents, rejecting the Department of Justice’s argument. Justice that former presidents cannot claim executive privilege after leaving office. Cannon also noted that the FBI took some of Trump’s personal documents that were mixed with government documents.

But special mastermind appointments are rare, and judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit have expressed concern over oral arguments that the Cannons decision set a troubling precedent: allowing the target to a search warrant to go to court and ask for a special master who could intervene in an executive branch investigation even before an indictment is issued.

The three justices, two of whom were appointed by Trump, did not back down on that position in their written opinion Thursday. They said they could not issue an order allowing any subject subject to a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed.

Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so, Thursday’s opinion reads. Either approach would be a radical reorganization of our jurisprudence limiting the involvement of federal courts in criminal investigations. And both would violate the fundamental limits of the separation of powers.

During oral arguments, government lawyer Sopan Joshi called the decision to appoint a special master an intrusion into executive power.

But James Trusty, a lawyer for Trump, said the master’s special appointment did not significantly impede the government’s criminal investigation. Trusty said the Mar-a-Lago search was conducted in a carte blanche manner, with officers taking personal items including golf shirts and a photo of singer Celine Dion.

In their view, the judges rebuked a central part of Trump’s legal team’s argument: that the Presidential Records Act allowed Trump to classify presidential documents as personal, creating the need for a special master to determine whether personal documents should be protected from investigators. .

The justices acknowledged that the search of a former president’s property is indeed extraordinary, but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or otherwise gives the judiciary permission to interfere in an ongoing investigation.

Ultimately, the justices said the documents’ status as personal or presidential should not determine whether a special master’s degree is necessary. Mar-a-Lago’s search warrant, according to the opinion, was duly approved by a judge; whether Trump was legally in possession of the seized documents could be assessed in future legal proceedings.

The trial judge decided this question when approving the mandate. To the extent that the categorization of these documents has legal relevance in future proceedings, the issue may be raised at that time, the opinion reads. All of these arguments are a sideshow.

Dearies’ review was due to end this month. He made no recommendations to Cannon about whether any documents should be protected from criminal investigators. But in public hearings, he expressed deep skepticism that Trump could claim privilege over large swaths of the documents.

My view is you can’t have your cake and eat it, he told a September hearing, after Trump’s lawyers suggested Trump may have declassified some of the sensitive documents seized, but refrained from saying that he had actually done so.

The Mar-a-Lago investigation is one of three criminal investigations involving Trump that have gained momentum over the past year. The Justice Department is also investigating the role of Trump and his allies in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including any potential involvement in the bloody riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence. officially tallied President Bidens’ electoral victory.

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed a special counsel to oversee those two investigations, saying it was important to avoid any potential conflicts of interest for the Justice Department as Trump launches a new bid for the White House and that Biden plans to run as well.

Additionally, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is investigating the role of Trump and his allies in trying to undo Bidens’ 2020 election victory in Georgia.

Lead prosecutor joins Mar-a-Lago investigation as legal team racks up evidence

The appeals panel that delivered its opinion on Thursday included Judge William H. Pryor, the former attorney general of Alabama, who was nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush and whom Trump has considered for a Supreme Court nomination while in the White House.

The other two judges on the panel, Andrew L. Brasher and Britt C. Grant, are Trump nominees. They were also part of the three-judge panel that ruled against Trump earlier this fall on limited aspects of the master’s special appointment, restoring access for criminal investigators to the 103 documents with classified marks.

In considering the arguments of Trump’s lawyers, the judges wrote, we are faced with a choice: apply our usual test; significantly expand the availability of equitable jurisdiction for each subject of a search warrant; or create an unprecedented exception in our law for former presidents. We choose the first option. The case must therefore be closed.

The judges said the seizure of personal items in a court-approved search did not require the appointment of a special master.

While the plaintiff may have an interest in these and other similar items, we see no need for their immediate return after seizure pursuant to a presumptively lawful search warrant, Thursday’s opinion reads.

Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.

