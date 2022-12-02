Jokowi says many countries depend on Indonesia’s fate





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of making other countries dependent on Indonesia. According to him, this is one of the keys to building the Indonesian economy towards a developed country. In this regard, he highlighted the openness of the Indonesian economy which is often misinterpreted as simply opening up opportunities for the widest possible range of investors. As happened in Latin America in the 1950s and 1960s, countries there became middle-income countries. “But what happened? They’ve been a developing country for over 50, 60, 70 years. I can see what’s going on here? What’s the problem here? The problem is that openness means s ‘open up to investors as much as possible. That’s true, but be careful – be careful,’ said Jokowi, during the Kompas100 CEO Forum in 2022, quoted on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Friday (02/12/ 2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT According to him, this condition is different from what he has seen in Taiwan and Korea. For this reason, one of the important keys is to make other countries dependent on IR. “Actually, I checked several times, who is up to us? It turns out there are a lot of them,” he said. “Once we shut down our coal for just 2 weeks, many Heads of State, Prime Ministers, Presidents call me. Oh, it depends, it depends, it depends. Oh, there are so many, I’m surprised too,” he continued. . Not just coal, but also crude palm oil (CPO). Jokowi said that once it stopped exporting, many global organizations questioned the decision, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. “I’m giving it to you, so we’re lost because we don’t have oil? I can’t. I’m definitely going to quit. Many say it’s wrong, it’s up to you, it’s okay. people’s opinions differ,” he said. said. That is why, Jokowi pointed out, in this economic opening, Indonesia must still be able to conceive of dependence on other Indonesian countries. Don’t let RI become a branch with a lot of investors, as happened in Latin America. “Let me give an example, why can Taiwan jump? Just an example. They make chips. Focus, strategic and competitive. Only there. And it all depends on this product. Only one, not to mention other products” , did he declare. Same with Korea, one of which is digital component products. Therefore, Jokowi said, big American companies need Korea. From there, according to him, it is very important to be consistent in designing an ecosystem where other countries depend on IR in various sectors. “Like other countries, they are happy to follow in the footsteps of the West. If we follow, yes, we will always be behind it. If we go up the ladder, follow, yes, we will continue to be below. Even though we have great power,” he said. “And will not be able to exceed at any time,” he said. (the the)

