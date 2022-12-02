Turkey has put the United States in a difficult situation by threatening another incursion into Syria The Morning Call

Syria’s civil war, which entered its 11th year in March, may at first glance look like a clear case of good versus evil, in which a bloodthirsty dictator, Bashar Assad, tries to quell any semblance of opposition to his regime. However, the conflict is much more complicated than that. Far from being a game of checkers, Syria most closely resembles an insoluble Rubiks Cube, in which the different faces are rarely aligned.

While the Syrian government has retaken about two-thirds of Syrian territory with the help of its Iranian and Russian partners, the territory out of Damascus’ control is divided between a jihadist faction in northwest Idlib, militias backed by Turkey in the north, Syria Kurds in the northeast, and a few Islamic State cells in the east and center.

These forces often clash as they did last week, when Turkey, a NATO ally, carried out airstrikes against the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces in retaliation for what Ankara says being a November 13 Kurdish terrorist attack in Istanbul that killed six people. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened another ground offensive against Syrian Kurdish positions in what would be the fourth major Turkish military operation in Syria since 2016.

Amid this mess are hundreds of US troops who remain stationed in Syria, ostensibly to support SDF operations against Islamic State. Turkish operations in Syria wouldn’t normally be newsworthy, but the past few weeks have come dangerously close to US positions. According to the Pentagon, the Turkish strikes came within 300 yards of where US forces were based.

This is not the first time that US troops in the region have come under fire from Turkey. In October 2019, during another Turkish military campaign in northern Syria, US forces in Kobani, a town along the Turkey-Syria border, came under Turkish artillery attack. Fortunately, no Americans lost their lives, but the attack caused a major backlash in overall US-Turkish relations and only reiterated the belief in the minds of US officials that Erdogan was prepared to jeopardize relations with Washington if it meant neutralizing an enemy he sees as a direct threat to Turkish security interests.

Whether the Turks intend to carry out a ground incursion across the border, only time will tell. But the last week of airstrikes has put the United States in an unenviable position. A NATO ally at war with a key partner in the anti-Islamic State campaign is not a situation Washington is eager to deal with. The Biden administration has walked on eggshells, stressing the need for all parties to defuse so that everyone can focus on the Islamic State group.

Yet the Turks are not afraid to ruffle feathers in Washington; Erdogan is a notoriously prickly individual whose political brand is that of a nationalist who strongly believes that foreign powers have no right to dictate what is or is not in Turkey’s national interest. Even though the Biden administration has strongly warned Turkey to cease and desist, it is not clear Erdogan would listen, especially on an issue as critical to Turkey’s security elites as subduing any form of opposition. Kurdish.

Worse still for Washington, Turkey and the Syrian Kurds are not without influence. Erdogan acknowledges that the United States wants Sweden and Finland to officially join NATO. This can only happen with the unanimous consent of the whole alliance, which means Turkey has a de facto veto over which country can become a member. While Ankara has not specifically linked Finland and Sweden’s membership to the Syria operations, it would not be surprising if Turkey deliberately decides to block the confirmation of their candidacies until a hypothetical Turkish military incursion is over. (Turkey and Hungary are the only two NATO countries whose legislatures have yet to approve these candidacies.)

The Syrian Kurds also possess some influence, and they hope to use it to pressure the Biden administration into pressuring the Turks to step down. The SDF guards the network of camps housing IS fighters and their families, including the huge al-Hol camp with a population of over 60,000 people. The SDF provides most of the ground troops against IS resisters in the east, and Mazloum Abdi, commander of this force, said that anti-IS operations have already ceased so that Kurdish fighters can prepare for this. which he thinks is an imminent Turkish invasion. The not-so-subtle implication for the White House: put the Turks in line or risk seeing the territorial caliphate of Islamic States return.

It is difficult to see how credible these threats are. On the one hand, the United States is not the only actor to want to prevent such a scenario from unfolding. Whether it’s Assad, the United States, Iran, Iran-backed militias, Russia or Turkey, it’s in no one’s interest to see a caliphate territory of the resurrected Islamic State.

This is especially true for Kurds, who saw their community looted in 2014 as IS fighters rampaged through Syria and Iraq. While the Kurds proved to be an indispensable partner for the United States, it is important to note that the Kurdish units were not fighting the Islamic State group as a service to the United States, they had a strong and unique motivation to defend their people from the nihilism of the Islamic militant organization. represented. To believe that the Kurds would simply stop fighting the Islamic State group if the United States failed to persuade Erdogan to refrain from a ground incursion is to believe that the Kurds themselves are incapable of doing what is in their own interest.

This whole affair obscures the key questions that American policymakers should be asking. Why, more than 3 years after the Islamic State group lost its territorial caliphate, are nearly 1,000 American troops still in Syria to begin with? And if the answer is to keep a lid on the Islamic State, then when can the US military pack up and go?

Daniel DePetris is a member of Defense Priorities and a foreign affairs columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

Chicago Grandstand 2022. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.