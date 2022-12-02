Will Boris Johnson run in the next general election?





The former prime minister resigned as leader of the Conservative Party in July after a series of scandals, including party revelations. It was rumored that he was considering an offer to replace Liz Truss, but decided not to oppose Rishi Sunak. Speculation has been rife over his political future since No 10 left, but a source has confirmed Johnson will stand for re-election at Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next ballot. A next general election is expected to be held in 2024. He has been an MP for the West London constituency since 2015, which he won with a majority of 5,034 in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019, when he was Prime Minister. It has been a Conservative seat since its inception in 2010. Here’s everything you need to know: Does Boris Johnson plan to run in the next general election? A source has confirmed Johnson’s decision to stand for the fourth time after the Telegraph first reported he had informed his local Conservative party of his intention. But if an ongoing Commons inquiry finds he was in contempt of parliament by misleading MPs about anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street, Johnson could face a fight for his seat when a by-election. Since leaving No 10 Johnson appears to have embraced life as a backbench MP, tweeting about a number of visits to the constituency including Ruislip Synagogue and Uxbridge High School this week . He has also already embarked on a lucrative post-Prime Ministerial career on the speaking circuit, having been paid 276,000 for a speech to US insurers just a month after leaving No 10. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.5285%"/> Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street Why did Boris Johnson resign as Prime Minister? Johnson was forced out of office this summer after a series of scandals, including Partygate, that led to the mass resignation of ministers. He planned a return to the top job following the resignation of Liz Truss but dropped his comeback offer saying he had failed in his efforts to reach out to rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to work together . Clearly still harboring a desire to return to Downing Street, Johnson could pose a challenge to Prime Minister Sunak, and has already caused headaches by joining a Tory rebellion against the Sunaks’ opposition to onshore wind. Johnson’s decision to seek re-election comes amid a steady stream of Tory MPs saying they will step down. Read more Why is Boris Johnson being investigated by MPs? Johnson is under investigation as to whether he misled Parliament over his comments that all guidelines were followed in No 10 and I have been assured on several occasions since that these allegations are emerged that there was no party and no Covid rules were broken on December 8, 2021. The then Prime Minister was later given a fixed penalty notice for breaking Covid lockdown rules in 2020. Current Prime Minister Sunak was also fined for the same occurrence. The above statements are alleged to mislead the house due to new revelations about the breaking of the lockdown rule at Downing Street during the pandemic. The Sun reports that No10 has already given documents, emails, photos and messages to the committee. An insider told the newspaper that the information was so damning that it would likely result in a Commons suspension. They told The Sun: Boris is screwed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/news/politics/boris-johnson-standing-general-election-former-prime-minister-3938867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos