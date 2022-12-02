Ron DeSantis dodges yet another question from Donald Trump





Governor Ron DeSantis continues to dodge questions about former President Donald Trump amid rampant 2024 speculation.

Asked by a Key Biscayne reporter on Thursday how he felt about Florida “resident” Trump, who continues to make the news amid personal and political controversies, DeSantis quickly veered off course.

“I get it. But I also have 22 million others and I have to watch out for everyone,” DeSantis said, again refusing to hire the man whose endorsement propelled him to the governor’s mansion. four years ago before acrimony grew since Joe Biden became president.

Although Trump offered pro forma endorsement of DeSantis’ re-election, it was amid further criticism of the man that he coined “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Yet despite multiple opportunities to respond in kind, DeSantis again failed to mention Trump by name on Thursday.

DeSantis offered, as he has before, a contrast between what happened in Florida on Election Day and the underperformance of Republicans elsewhere in the country. He noted that as he took in the glow of the Florida results, staffers told him the “red wave” seen in the Sunshine State was not happening elsewhere.

“I said, ‘What are you talking about? It’s not a red wave? It’s a 20-point win. When have we ever seen that?

“Florida is a big win,” DeSantis paraphrased. “But in the rest of the country, we don’t see very good performances from a lot of these Republicans. It doesn’t look like we’re going to win the Senate. The house could be very close. We assumed that we would end up with 245 members of the House. We’re at 222 it seems, which is a huge underperformance.

“The question is why did this happen,” DeSantis continued.

“Because the way these midterm elections work is someone gets elected to the White House and there’s a reaction the other way. This happens almost every two years, and especially when people are pessimistic about the direction of the country, have a negative opinion of Joe Biden,” DeSantis said.

“Usually these voters are going to vote for people who are offering an alternative. And yet some of these voters across the country, not in Florida but across the country, even though they disapproved of Biden, disapproved of the direction of our country, they still didn’t want to vote for some of our candidates,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis offered a variation on this theme more than two weeks ago, in a post-election presser where he urged people to “check the scorecard,” and the governor still points to that record rather than engaging. its most important first endorser or to address its many controversies.

