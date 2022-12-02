NSC: Turkey will not tolerate terrorist groups operating nearby





Turkey’s National Security Council has said Ankara expects Greece to end the arming of the Aegean islands.

Turkish National Security Council under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (DHA) Turkey’s National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday that the government would not tolerate any terrorist groups operating in the region, or any of the groups supporting their actions. The NSC met in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and issued a statement which stressed: “The existence and activity of any terrorist group will not be allowed in our region, and all necessary measures will be taken decisively for this”. According to the statement, the sole purpose of the operations, which are being carried out across Turkey’s southern borders, is to protect Turkey’s defense and security. The statement revealed that during the council meeting, new measures were discussed, as well as an update on counter-terrorism operations and their effectiveness at home and abroad. The statement further refers to Greece and explains that Ankara expects it to stop engaging in acts contrary to international agreements and law, including the arming of the Aegean islands. In addition, events in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina were also assessed at the meeting, with the statement adding that “separatist rhetoric and unilateral initiatives” must be prevented in order to maintain stability. Erdogan: Turkey is committed to destroying the PKK Erdogan stressed on Monday that Turkey has pledged to destroy the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) “until its last militant is neutralized”. He further underlined Turkey’s determination to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (18.6-mile) security strip next to its borders, on Syrian soil, saying it is something Turkey has been seeking before. to do with American and Russian cooperation on its southern border. “We don’t need anyone’s permission to take action regarding the security of our homeland and our people, and we won’t be held accountable to anyone,” he said. The Turkish president said no one would be able to force Turkey into adopting a position against its own interests in political, diplomatic, economic and military terms by what he called “empty threats”. He also claimed that no side should be worried about Ankara’s offensives, which are aimed at “widening the circle of security and peace”. “We do not have to tolerate the hypocrisy of those who support registered terrorist groups with name-changing games,” he said, adding that it is unacceptable that a number of countries support terrorist groups. PKK militants in northern Syria. Read more: US asked us to reconsider possible ground offensive in Syria: Turkey

