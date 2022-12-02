Imran showed good intentions’: IHC’s detailed verdict





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday handed down its detailed verdict in the contempt case against PTI Chairman and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan for threatening District Judge and Extra Sessions Zeba Chaudhry, observing that he was satisfied an apology from the former Prime Minister and thus dropping the charges against him. .

A larger five-judge bench, comprising [then] IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar observed that such speech was not expected from a political leader .

However, he added that Imran appeared in court and expressed regret for his remarks.

He further noted that the head of the PTI also went to the court of Judge Zeba to apologize.

“Therefore, there was no reason not to give the benefit of the doubt to Imran Khan’s conduct,” reads the detailed verdict.

“Imran Khan’s attitude, explanations, apologies and above all his appearance before the district court judge showed his good intentions,” he added.

Earlier on October 3, the IHC withdrew the show cause notice to the PTI President in the case regarding the “threat” of Judge Zeba in an August 20 speech.

“Satisfied with Imran Khan’s apology, there is no reason to continue the contempt proceedings,” the verdict read, adding that the show cause notice issued against the PTI leader was withdrawn and he had been discharged from the case.

However, in the detailed judgment, Judge Kayani disagreed with the “benefit of the doubt” paragraph and wrote a dissenting note.

Judge Kayani noted that Imran had not been charged. Therefore, he added that it would be fair to say that he had been “pardoned”.

Justice Sattar wrote an additional note on the same paragraph.

In his view, Imran’s speech contained details of judicial and criminal contempt and he had admitted the act of giving a provocative speech.

Justice Sattar observed that the country was plagued by polarization, with rival political parties struggling to resort to discussion and debate within the executive and legislative branches of the state to resolve their differences within a year. before the general elections.

“If the judiciary were also deprived of its ability to resolve disputes between the state and citizens or between rival political parties, there would remain no institution capable of issuing declarations of legality to the four corners of the Constitution,” he said. noted the judge.

“In this context, any attempt by a political actor to pressure and intimidate the judiciary into producing favorable decisions, and to discredit the administration of law and the judiciary in hatred or ridicule cannot be ignored as inconsequential,” he said. added.

Judge Sattar wrote that it was under these circumstances that he was dismissing the case against the PTI chief under Article 18 instead of the “benefit of the doubt”.

