Latest from Trump: Donald Trump suffers major defeat in Mar-a-Lago papers case as ally Kanye humiliates him further





Mike Pence admits he was angered by Trump’s January 6 tweet

Donald Trump defended the hosting of the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, writing on Truth Social Thursday that the story in AP, written by the talentless and highly unreliable Jill Colvin, that I unfortunately met at the White House, is fake news.

We have very strong security, especially with the extremely talented Secret Service agents on site, but when I know someone, like I did with Ye, my guests weren’t going to be strip searched, thrown against the walls and otherwise physically beaten. Anonymous sources do not exist. Stories to the contrary are FAKE NEWS!

Mr Trump did not mention Yes’ latest anti-Semitic comments on Infowars in which he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

I see good things about Hitler, Ye told host Alex Jones.

Late Thursday, an appeals court dealt a blow to Mr. Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Final arguments in the Trump Organizations tax evasion trial got off to a rocky start on Thursday when a lawyer for the company was caught showing jurors excerpts of testimony that had previously been stricken from the official court record.

The tax evasion case is the only lawsuit to stem from Manhattan District attorneys’ three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices.

Longtime Trump Organizations finance chief Allen Weisselberg admitted that he came up with the long-running plan himself, that he did it to save money on his own taxes on personal income, and that neither Trump nor Trump’s family knew what he was up to.

Prior to the interruption, Necheles used excerpts from Weisselberg’s three days of testimony to underscore his argument that the executive only intended to benefit itself, not the Trump Organization, and that the company should not be blamed for its transgressions.

The Associated Press2 December 2022 05:00

VIDEO: Supreme Court rejects Trump's call to block Democrats on his tax returns

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to block Democrats on his tax returns

Gustaf Kilander2 December 2022 04:00

1669950059Team DeSantis doesn’t see upside in starting fight with Trump so soon’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making a calculated decision not to attack Donald Trump during his controversial dinner date with a white supremacist, according to a new report.

In ongoing post-reelection talks, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder dry, Dan Eberhart, a longtime GOP donor and former major Trump backer, told the magazine.

My understanding is that Team DeSantis sees no benefit in getting the fight with Trump so soon, although it may be unavoidable. Wading through the Fuentes fiasco just isn’t worth it for them.

Mr. Eberhart, who is now backing Mr. DeSantis, added: The media will harpoon Trump without Team DeSantis lifting a finger.

Mr. Trump sought to brush aside controversy over the visit to Mar-a-Lago by Mr. Fuentes, 24, a hugely popular live streamer and YouTuber who often expresses racist and anti-Semitic views. He was accompanied by West, who has repeatedly stated that he suffers from mental health issues.

Andrew Buncombe2 December 2022 03:00

1669946459Ron DeSantis opts for calculated silence on Trump’s dinner with anti-Semites

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making a calculated decision not to attack Donald Trump during his controversial dinner date with a white supremacist, according to a new report.

While a number of high-ranking Republicans, including Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell, criticized the former president for meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, both accused of expressing racist and anti-Semitic views, Mr. DeSantis let his top aides know not to weigh in.

Yet the Rolling Stone report says the decision by Mr. DeSantis, 44, who was recently re-elected by a 20-point margin, had nothing to do with helping Mr. Trump, who announced the last month his third candidacy for the presidency. .

Instead, Mr. DeSantis, believed to be eyeing his own race to become the Republican nominee in 2024 and possibly face Mr. Trump in the primary, calculated that media attention to the story would hurt the former president, without the Governor of Florida exhausting his political capital. , or potentially angry Republicans whose support he would need in any presidential race.

Andrew Buncombe2 December 2022 02:00

1669935633House Judiciary Committee Republicans remove Kanye. Elon. Asset. tweet after Wests’ eulogy of Hitler

Court Republicans tweeted the names of Mr West, Tesla executive Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump on October 6 this year. But that was before Mr West started tweeting anti-Semitic remarks, including saying he wanted to go to his death with 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

But Media Matters’ Matt Gertz tweeted on Thursday that the tweet was taken down amid Mr West, now known as Ye, appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Joness’ show and praising the late Nazi leader.

You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonized, Mr Jones said. In response, Mr. West congratulated Mr. Hitler.

Well, I also see good things about Hitler, he said. I’m done with rankings. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

Eric Garcia1 December 2022 23:00

1669934713Appeals Court Says FBI Can Use Any Documents Seized in Mar-a-Lago Search, Ends Special Main Examination

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit overturned a decision by Florida federal judges that barred the FBI from using nearly all of the documents seized in the August 8 search of the former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago club to continue the criminal investigation into the ex-president.

Andrew Feinberg1 December 2022 22:45

1669932033Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking a minor

Joel Greenberg, a friend and business associate of US Representative Matt Gaetz, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor and stalking a political opponent.

Greenberg became a person of public interest after the Justice Department announced it was investigating minor sex trafficking allegations against Mr Gaetz.

Mr Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been brought against the lawmaker.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal felonies, including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, harassment, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official, court records show.

Graeme Massie1 December 2022 22:00

Gustaf Kilander1 December 2022 21:15

