MCD Polls: BJP says Delhi can grow under PM Narendra Modi, targets AAP over transplant | Delhi News







Corruption is Kejriwal’s identity today. Offering protection to the corrupt, he looted Delhi and is now eager to loot MCD, he alleged.

The Union minister said Sisodia ji used 14 phones to make sure he was not entangled in the alcohol scam. This means he is afraid of Modi ji and finds ways to avoid agencies.

The MCD polls are scheduled for December 4, and the high-octane campaign will end on Friday evening. On Thursday, several top BJP leaders and bureau members campaigned across the city to secure votes for the party’s candidates.

Thakur said the country was growing under Prime Minister Modi and it was time for Delhi to grow with him as well. Today people openly say that Kejriwal has three friends, alcohol, scams and corruption, he claimed.

Campaigning in different parts of West, North and North East Delhi, MP Manoj Tiwari highlighted the reunification of civic bodies and how the incumbent party plans to use the funds for development works in neighborhoods .

Things changed after the unification of the civic bodies. Previously, councilors and mayors had to beg for funds from CM Delhi, but this will no longer happen. Now each councilor will have a fund of Rs 1.5 crore for the smooth running of the wards, Tiwari said while addressing the audience at Model Town.

The former Delhi BJP leader also highlighted the 2041 master plan, which he said would allow the reconstruction of old buildings without any difficulty. Reconstruction and redevelopment of old buildings is going to be easy now, our aim is to beautify Delhi, he said.

Along with Tiwari, prominent Purvanchali leaders Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirauha participated in 32 jan sabhas and padyatras, especially in migrant-dominated areas of eastern UP and Bihar. While addressing the rallies in Badarpur and Chhatarpur areas in South Delhi, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami said the BJP was a performance-based party while the rival AAP believed in the gadget. Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said the BJP-run municipal corporation was serving the people of Delhi despite the Kejriwal government obstructing it by choking off funds.

Campaigning in Kalkaji, Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta claimed the BJP enjoys support from all sections of society, especially women impressed by the party’s women-centric election manifesto. Soon after returning to service in the society, BJP will first build an empowerment center named Garima Griha for women, Gupta said.

