Politics
Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on nickel export ban
Beat ASEAN | Economy | South East Asia
If we are afraid of being sued and back down, we will not be a developed country,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses Bank Indonesia’s annual meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 30, 2022.
Credit: Facebook/President Joko Widodo
Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo has said his country will appeal a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that favored the European Union in a dispute over Indonesia’s ban on the export of mineral ore. nickel.
Speaking at an investment event in Jakarta on Wednesday, Jokowi swore that the decision of the WTO would not prevent his government’s determination to process more raw materials at home and that he had ordered his government to appeal.
“Even though we lost at the WTO on this nickel issue…it’s okay. I told the minister to appeal,” Jokowi said, according to a Reuters report.
Indonesia, previously the world’s largest exporter of nickel ore, announced a ban on the export of unprocessed ore in August 2019, and introduced national processing requirements that required companies to process or purify raw materials in Indonesia before export. These measures entered into force at the beginning of 2020.
This prompted the European Union to launch a WTO challenge in November 2019, arguing that Indonesia’s export restrictions on raw materials were unfairly hurting its stainless steel industry.
The WTO panel ruling agreed with the European assertion, stating that neither the ban on nickel exports nor the domestic processing requirement (DPR) were in line with global trade rules. It “concluded that the export ban is the most trade restrictive measure that can be applied and that the DPR is highly trade restrictive. While an exception could have been made if the restrictions were applied temporarily to address a severe shortage of an essential product, Indonesia’s export ban did not meet this test.
In a statement wednesday, the European Commission said it welcomed the WTO’s ruling that Indonesia’s export restrictions were not compatible with international trade rules. I expect Indonesia to abide by its WTO obligations and remove these measures immediately, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President and EU Trade Commissioner, was quoted in the statement as saying. The EU supports the rights of all countries to economic development, but that does not give permission to disregard WTO rules.
The WTO decision poses a direct challenge to the Jokowi administration’s policy of economic nationalism: that is, its desire to ensure that the country’s raw materials are developed locally rather than exported for profit. of foreign industry. This in turn stems from the country’s anti-colonial tradition, which draws a direct line between the exploitations of colonial rule and the contemporary power of international capital.
The purpose of the export bans is to encourage foreign companies to invest in nickel smelters and other processing facilities in Indonesia, to create jobs and increase the country’s income through the export of minerals vital crude. Jokowi has also announced possible bans on the export of unprocessed bauxite, tin and copper. “We really want to stop exporting raw materials because there is no added value and there will be no job creation,” he said. said in october last year.
Whether the spoils of these resources would be distributed fairly in Indonesia is an open question, of course, but it is clear that Jakarta sees the development of its natural resources as a matter of equity between North and South. “We want to be a developed country, we want to create jobs,” Jokowi said, according to Reuters. If we are afraid of being sued and back down, we will not be a developed country.
Even if his appeal fails, it is unclear whether Indonesia will comply with the WTO ruling. After all, powerful countries frequently ignore the body’s rulings when it suits them, and it was precisely the desire to level the international economic playing field that motivated the export bans in the first place.
The fact that Indonesia enjoys increasing international economic leverage due to its possession of valuable resources like nickel will make this an interesting issue to watch in the months and years to come.
