Europe wary of Turkish hub for hiding ‘made in Moscow’ gas – EURACTIV.com
President Vladimir Putin’s plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas could in theory allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade the Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said.
Russia supplied 40% of the European Union’s gas market until Moscow on February 24 sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in what it calls a “special military operation”.
Since then, the West has introduced sweeping sanctions, including on Russian oil and gas, reduced purchases of Russian-sourced fuels, and sought alternatives.
After explosions – the cause of which is under investigation – damaged Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipeline network to Europe under the Baltic Sea, Putin proposed in October to establish a gas hub in Turkey, s pressing on a southern route for exports.
Without being specific, Putin said a hub could be set up in Turkey fairly quickly and European customers would like to sign contracts.
So far, no public commitment has been made to this end, and analysts believe that investment as well as time would be required.
“Does Europe need the project, given the determination of EU countries to give up Russian gas in the near future?” asked Alexei Gromov of the Moscow-based Energy and Finance Institute Foundation.
He also said that it would be impossible to reconfigure gas flows within the European Union, as there are no existing routes that would connect to the proposed hub from north-west Europe, which was getting gas through Nord Stream 1.
Gas to spare
Gas and pipeline capacity is available, however.
Exports from Russia to Europe have fallen by 43.4% this year and the TurkStream gas pipeline to Turkey is operating well below its annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm).
Zongqiang Luo, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, estimated that about 60 percent of the pipeline’s capacity was idle after exports this year of about 10.6 billion m3 of gas as of Nov. 21.
Rystad’s Luo estimated that it would take at least three to four years to build the expensive new infrastructure needed.
“Even if a new pipeline could be built, then who is going to buy that gas?” He asked.
Others thought buyers would be found.
A source from Russia’s gas pipeline export monopoly, Gazprom, said the hub would facilitate sales.
“It won’t be Russian gas, but gas from the hub,” said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
A trade source in Europe said China, which overtook Japan to become the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2021, is already reselling Russian LNG, which has not been labeled as “made in Moscow. “.
He said buyers in southern and eastern Europe may not care where the LNG comes from.
Noting that Europe has not imposed an embargo on Russian gas, unlike oil, Alexander Gryaznov, head of S&P Global Ratings, said Europe may be willing to buy from Moscow through mediators.
“It is unlikely that Europe will want to enter into direct contracts with the Russian Federation, and buying free volumes on the spot market in Turkey will be politically acceptable,” he said, while adding time and money to set up the hub.
Alexei Grivach of the Moscow-based National Energy Security Fund said the hub presented business opportunities.
“If the hub started operating, huge possibilities would open up for all kinds of exchange operations,” he said.
Turkish-Azeri links
Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan have forged a close relationship in recent years despite a checkered past marked by the 2016 murder of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara and Turkey’s downing of a Russian plane on a mission in Syria one year earlier.
Turkey said it would also be possible to include the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which carries Azeri natural gas to the Turkish border, in the proposed hub.
Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed last month to double the capacity of the pipeline from the current 16 billion cubic meters “in the short term”, and on November 23 the heads of Russian energy company Gazprom and Azeri Socar, Alexei Miller and Rovshan Najaf, met in Moscow. .
Neither Gazprom nor Socar provided details of the meeting, but this month Russia agreed to supply Azerbaijan with 1 billion cubic meters of gas under a new short-term contract.
The deal “raised concerns in the market” about a possible gas swap deal with Russia to export more gas to Europe, Luo said.
With the Turkish gas hub proposal, Russia has returned to a long-held idea of adding two lines to the existing TurkStream gas pipeline to double its annual capacity to 63 billion cubic meters.
This exactly matches the combined volumes that Russia sold via various routes to Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Slovenia and Turkey in 2020, according to Gazprom data.
Russia supplies gas by pipeline to Europe mainly via Ukraine at a rate of more than 40 million cubic meters per day, less than half the amount it was selling to the European Union.
It also delivers gas south to Eastern Europe, including Hungary, via the TurkStream.
The existing TurkStream cost $3.2 billion and the never-launched Nord Stream 2 pipeline through the Baltic Sea required an additional $11 billion shared between Gazprom and its Western partners.
Neither Gazprom nor the Kremlin provided a cost estimate for the Turkish hub idea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment this week when asked by Reuters in a daily conference call how Azeri gas could be used at the hub.
Gazprom and Socar did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
