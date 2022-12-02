Make no mistake about economic openness!





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) declared that the Indonesian economy was open to investor. However, he pointed out that there is no misinterpretation of economic openness. “It’s been a long time since we said Indonesia’s economy is open, yes. Economic openness, yes. But don’t get the wrong idea about economic openness,” Jokowi said. in his address to CEO Forum XIII entitled “Challenges and Steps to Accelerate Recovery in 2023” at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (2/12/2022). Learn from one’s mistakes Latin AmericaJokowi said Indonesia must be able to design economic opening, one of which is to make other countries dependent on Indonesia. He said that many investors have entered Latin America, however, Latin America is only used as a “branch”. As a result, for about 70 years Latin America was still a developing country. However, he was hesitant to mention which country it was. “I am, what is it? What is the problem here? The problem is to interpret the open as broadly as possible for investors. It’s true. It’s true,” he said. Seeing what is happening in Latin America, Jokowi does not want something similar to happen in Indonesia. Moreover, Latin America at that time did not produce products that other countries could rely on. On the other hand, Jokowi wants Indonesia to follow in the footsteps of Taiwan and South Korea, which have succeeded in producing products that can make other countries dependent. Indonesia itself has started to build an ecosystem for batteries and electric vehicles. “That’s what we want to build a single, ecosystem first,” he concluded. If this ecosystem is developed seriously, Jokowi is sure that in 2027 many countries will flock to Indonesia. In fact, he estimated, Indonesia might be able to control 50% of the existing market demand.

