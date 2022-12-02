Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for ‘talks with Ukraine’ during meeting with EU Council chief Michel





Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel, called for “political means” for Ukraine as the best solution to resolve the ongoing conflict which will serve the common interest of the countries of “Eurasia”. He added that countries should work for peace and avoid the expansion or escalation of war. This statement comes after his meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. China has made similar statements in the past while refusing to criticize or condemn the Russian invasion. The head of the EU Council came for a one-day visit to Beijing, after Xi’s invitation. Michel urged the Chinese president to use his influence with Russia to respect the UN charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty. He said the activities in Ukraine are also highly unacceptable and dangerous, AP reported. Chinese President and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a strong bond. Weeks before the start of the invasion of Moscow, the two leaders claimed that their bond had “no limits”. Beijing has even stepped up its oil purchases from Russia. Michel’s visit is also intended to balance the EU’s desire to increase exports to China, raised human rights issues and the need for a peaceful assembly. On Thursday, Michel told reporters that he raised human rights issues at the meeting, including the issue of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang who are being forcibly assimilated to eradicate their religion. Beijing, on the other hand, has denied all such allegations, saying it is waging campaigns to root out terrorism and extremism in the country. He added that he was trying to create job opportunities. China has been engaged in a violent environment for days after citizens angry at Covid policies and lockdowns began protesting. The Asian country witnessed its biggest protest in three decades, which took place last week as residents of Beijing and Shanghai took to the streets. Several have been arrested. Former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also visited China. Scholz also urged Xi to use his influence in Russia and raised human rights issues. (With agency contributions)

