As G20 chair, PM Modi will set global agenda: Amitabh Kant





DESCRIBING India’s assumption of the G20 presidency as a huge responsibility, G20’s Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday that as G20 chair, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the world’s agenda.

Speaking at G20 University Connect – Engaging Young Minds, an event organized on the occasion of India’s G20 Presidency, Kant said: Today is one of the most memorable days in the history of India as India takes over the presidency of the G20. It’s a very unique responsibility as the G20 represents 85% of global GDP, 78% of global trade, 90% of patents and nearly two-thirds of the population, he said. As chair of the G-20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the agenda for the world. It’s a huge responsibility because we’re taking over at a very difficult time in the world. There is a geopolitical crisis. There is a global supply chain disruption challenge. There is a crisis in climate finance and climate action. Seventy countries around the world are facing a global debt crisis and, as a result of Covid, 200 million people have fallen below the poverty line. Kant said the prime minister said India’s leadership of the G-20 will be decisive, ambitious, action-oriented and reform-oriented. For this to happen, India’s youth are the most critical and that is why it is wished that we start the G20 journey with all of you, Kant said, addressing the gathering attended by university students. Stating that India is assuming the G20 presidency at a difficult time, Kant said that every challenge is a huge opportunity and over the past 7-8 years the country has demonstrated that every crisis has been used as an opportunity. to move the country forward. K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, shared the proposed plans for the Education Task Force. We have identified four priority areas for India’s presidency. These ensure basic literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning; make technology-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at all levels; Capacity Building; and promoting lifelong learning in the context of the future of work, strengthening research, promoting innovation through research collaboration, Murthy said, adding that four Education working group meetings have been proposed to be held in Chennai, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar and Pune in the first half of next year. Also, the ministerial meeting will be held in Pune on June 28, 2023, he said. Apart from this, we are also proposing to organize 4 seminars at these four sites, one on each priority identified, and an exhibition at the sites to showcase some of our best initiatives in the education sector, he said. added.

