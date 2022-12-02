Catholic Republicans must speak out against Donald Trump’s encounter with anti-Semites





Last week, most Americans spent time with family and friends to thank. Give thanks for still being alive more than two years after a deadly pandemic. Give thanks for being able to reunite with loved ones in person instead of making phone calls. Give thanks for living in a country where, before breaking bread with those around us, we have the freedom to pray or not to pray to the deity or deities of our choice. Some Americans, however, spent their Thanksgiving week differently.

President Donald Trump met over dinner with rapper Kanye West, now known as The Year, arguably more widely known for his vile anti-Semitic slurs than his music these days, and notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, a racist and Holocaust denier who often cites his Catholic faith as inspiration. for the values ​​he wants to see take hold of the United States.

As a Catholic and a Republican, I can say without a doubt that Mr. Fuentes does not represent the values ​​of either group. More Catholic Republicans have an obligation to stand up and say it. The hatred vomited by Mr. Fuentes has no basis in the Catechism or in the Bible. Moreover, any true Republican of good will and common sense should not elevate Mr. Fuentes or associate with him.

Unfortunately, however, there is a sizable minority within the Republican Party who, in their devotion to the false god that is former President Trump, turn a blind eye to a former US president trying to legitimize a white nationalist. Mr. Fuentes does not belong to American public life. His meeting with the former president once again proves that January 6, 2021 has already made it clear, that Mr. Trump is unfit to run for president.

As Mr. Fuentes seeks to become this country’s most notorious white nationalist, it should be noted that his own Latino heritage would have until recently prevented him from being accepted by those whose praise he seeks. It’s no secret that white supremacist organizations, while best known for their bigotry toward black Americans as well as American Jews, have long harbored hatred toward Catholics as well. These days, however, Mr. Fuentes’ background is sadly not that unusual. Take, for example, Henry Enrique Tarrio, the Cuban-American leader of the Proud Boys who will soon be tried for his actions on and around January 6, 2021.

Like many other Catholics in the United States, I have Jewish family and friends for whom the consequences of this hatred are very real and painful. The history of the Catholic Church, unfortunately, is replete with saddening and appalling examples, most damning in doing little more to protect Jewish communities in Europe during the Holocaust, far short of example of Jesus Christ. This is exactly why it behooves politically active Catholics, especially Republicans who can shape the future of their party, to stand up and speak out against this hateful rhetoric.

In the 20th century, Catholic Republican William F. Buckley Jr. ousted the anti-Semites of the John Birch Society from the Republican Party. And to their credit, some Republican leaders such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (who is Catholic) and former Vice President Mike Pence (who was raised Catholic and is now an evangelical Christian), have spoken out against Mr. Trump’s outrageous Thanksgiving. meeting of the week.

Mr. Trump should publicly apologize for this encounter, as Mr. Pence suggested, and call out those hatemongers he encountered. He is also expected to meet publicly with members of the communities most affected by this meeting, especially members of the Jewish community, pledging to use his platform as a former president to fight such hatred and expel these anti-Semites from the Party. republican. Also, the former president should seriously consider whether the country really needs him to run for president again, given the end of his term and the start of his last candidacy.

Whatever Mr. Trump chooses to do, a new generation of Catholic Republicans cannot sit idly by. We need to speak out against this latest incarnation of an old hatred and we need to do it now.

