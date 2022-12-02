Wasim Akram Shares Untold Story With Shahid Afridi, Imran Khan From 1999 Indian Tour





Former Pakistan captain and one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Wasim Akram, has shared an untold story featuring legendary all-rounders Shahid Afridi and Imran Khan.

Akram revealed that it was former captain Imran Khan who suggested he play Afridi as a fly-half when he captained Pakistan, and later the all-rounder became one of the team’s best fly-half.

The former coach said the incident stemmed from a Test series between India and Pakistan in 1999, and it was how the former skipper continued to help him long after his retirement.

Notably, Akram made his Pakistan debut under Imran, who managed the team between 1982 and 1992, in 1984 and also managed the team through three different tenures in the 90s.

Wasim Akram said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo: “During the 1999 Indian tour, he was the one who convinced me to take Afridi as an opener in Test cricket. I was at his house, I was having dinner with him. The captain said, ‘Afridi ko leke jaa rahe ho?’. I said yes.”

The legendary bowler continued: “’I think he will be a very good opener. I said, ‘wait a second. What do you mean by ‘opener’?’ He said, imagine yourself bowling with a player like him. You will be more worried about yourself, he will crush you on three legs and your positioning on the ground will be all over the place.

Akram concluded: “I thought about it and realized it made sense, especially at the counters in the subcontinent. We played him, he scored 140 (141) in the first test, and he also got points in the second game.

