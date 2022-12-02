Donald Trump has just lost his “special master”. Here’s what it means for the investigation into the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home





An appeals court has overturned a judge’s appointment of a so-called “special master” whom Donald Trump wanted to examine documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home.

It is a blow for the former US president as it means that all seized records can now be used in an ongoing criminal investigation against him.

Let’s take a look at what happened and how it could impact the US Department of Justice’s investigation into the withholding of top-secret government information.

What is a special master?

A special handler is someone (usually a lawyer, but not always) who is appointed in a very sensitive case to review seized documents and ensure that investigators do not review inside information.

The American Bar Association, which represents legal professionals in the country, says the role of a special master is to make sure the court order is followed.

“Special masters often accompany peace officers in the search for documentary evidence in the possession or control of lawyers, doctors, psychotherapists and clergy,” the association said.

How did Trump get the approval of a special master?

FBI agents conducted a court-approved search of Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on August 8.

These agents seized more than 10,000 files, including about 100 marked as classified.

Two weeks later, Mr Trump filed a lawsuit asking that a special master be appointed to review the documents.

The request was made to US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Mr Trump himself while in office.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI in August. (AP Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In September, JudgeCannon appointed Raymond Dearie, another federal judge, to act as special master and review the records to decide whether any should be withheld from investigators.

JudgeCannon also blocked prosecutors from using the documents taken from the search as part of their criminal investigation until the conclusion of Judge Dearie’s review, although a separate 11th Circuit panel later gave government access to documents marked as classified.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Dearie to find that some of the documents met the definition of “personal” documents that should be kept confidential, or were protected by executive privilege, which allows presidents to keep certain communications secret.

Lawyers argued that Judge Dearie designated certain files as Mr Trump’s personal papers. This claim was disputed by the Department of Justice, which claimed that the use of a special master delayed its criminal investigation.

Judge Raymond Dearie is presiding over a public hearing in September, his first since his appointment as special master. (Reuters: Jane Rosenberg) How did Trump lose his special master?

The US Department of Justice challenged Judge Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master, and the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruled in favor of the challenge on Thursday.

The panel of judges said Judge Cannon had no authority to grant Mr Trump’s request for a special master.

It also reversed his decision to bar investigators from most records pending Judge Dearie’s review and dismissed Mr Trump’s lawsuit.

The decision was a unanimous decision by a panel of three Republican judges, including two who were selected by Mr Trump when he was president.

The court said that while a search warrant for the property of a former president was “extraordinary”, it did not give “judicial authorization to intervene in an ongoing investigation”.

He also said Mr Trump’s team had failed to prove there was a “callous disregard” for his constitutional rights in the search for his property, which is one of the few reasons why a court may intervene in an ongoing investigation.

“The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed,” the justices wrote. “Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so.

“Either approach,” they added, “would be a sweeping reorganization of our jurisprudence limiting federal court involvement in criminal investigations. And both would violate the fundamental limits of the separation of powers.

The panel consisted of Justice William Pryor, appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush, as well as Mr. Trump’s appointees, Justice Andrew Brasher and Justice Britt Grant.

The Federal Court of Appeals decision halted an independent review of documents seized from Mr. Trump’s estate. (AP: Jon Elswick) What happens next?

Mr Trump is likely to take the case to the conservative-majority US Supreme Court to appeal the decision to overturn the appointment of a special master.

The 11th Circuit court said its order would only take effect for seven days, during which time Mr Trump could seek to challenge it.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump told Reuters news agency that the court’s decision was “purely procedural and based solely on jurisdiction”, and claimed it did not address the merits of the case .

“President Donald J. Trump will continue to fight the armed ‘Justice’ Department, while standing up for America and Americans,” the spokesperson wrote.

US Justice Department officials reportedly learned they won the case from reporters who attended a party with them in Washington.

The appeals court’s decision is likely to expedite the department’s investigation by cutting short the outside review of records seized by the FBI.

Donald Trump is likely to appeal this week’s ruling to the conservative-majority US Supreme Court. (AP: Mary Altaffer) What is the Department of Justice investigating?

The federal criminal investigation into Mr. Trump is examining whether he violated a 1917 law called the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to disclose information harmful to national security.

Investigators are also looking into possible unlawful obstruction of their investigation.

Last month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a veteran public corruption prosecutor, to serve as special counsel overseeing the investigation.

It remains unclear how long the investigation will last or who, if anything, could be charged.

However, the investigation has shown signs of escalating, with investigators questioning several associates of Mr Trump over the seized documents.

Last week, the United States Supreme Court allowed the release of Mr. Trump’s tax returns to a separate investigation by a congressional committee. The decision came about a week after Mr Trump announced he was running for president again in 2024.

ABC/son

