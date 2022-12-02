Modi calls for unity on ‘greatest challenges’





Mumbai:

The world must cooperate to tackle the biggest challenges of climate change, terrorism and pandemics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as India began its year-long chairmanship of the Group of 20 (G20). The conflict in Ukraine, which began with a Russian invasion in February, dominated a two-day G20 summit in Indonesia last month, to the frustration of some members who wanted more attention on global economic woes. “Today we need not fight for our survival – our time need not be one of war. Indeed, it need not be one,” Modi said in a statement published in Indian newspapers to mark the start of the G20 Presidency. “Today, the greatest challenges we face – climate change, terrorism and pandemics – can be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together.” His comment on the war echoed a remark he made to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a regional conference in September, when he told him that now was not the time for war, widely interpreted as a mild rebuke of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Read more: India’s Modi and Britain’s Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to boost trade Modi, in Thursday’s statement, said India would aim to depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to global disruption. “As in our own families, those most in need should always be our first concern,” Modi said. G20 members agreed at last month’s summit on the Indonesian island of Bali to continue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 Celsius, including by accelerating efforts to phase out the use of coal release. India, the world’s second-largest coal consumer, said it would prioritize a gradual transition to cleaner fuels and reducing household consumption to reach net zero emissions by 2070 to meet its pledge. of decarbonization. “Our G20 priorities will be set in consultation not only with our G20 partners, but also with our fellow travelers in the Global South, whose voice is often ignored,” Modi said. “We will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful nations – about mitigating the risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and strengthening global security.”

