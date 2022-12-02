Turkish operation against Kurds in Syria risks reviving IS

Turkey threatens to send troops from the group to northeast Syria in retaliation for the deadly November 13 Istanbul bombing that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames on the Syrian Kurdish YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Unit) . The group strongly denied any responsibility for the attack. However, Erdogan now plans to step up the assault in the region, building on the air operation launched on November 20, in a move that experts say risks destabilizing the region and reigniting the Islamic State group. (IE).

The noose is tightening around the Syrian Kurds. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the “Claw-Sword” air operation in northeastern Syria on November 20 in retaliation for the deadly attack on Istanbul on November 13.

Ankara blamed the attack, which killed six people and injured dozens, on the Syrian Kurdish YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Unit), which strongly denied any responsibility for the attack.

But Erdogan said the strikes were “just the beginning” and that he would order a ground offensive in northeast Syria “at the most opportune time for us”.

Washington called on Ankara to exercise restraint while acknowledging the legitimacy of Turkey’s “security demands”regarding terrorist attacks.

“A continuation of the conflict, especially a ground invasion, would seriously undermine the hard-won gains the world has made against ISIS. [using another acronym for the IS group]and destabilize the region,” US General Pat Ryder told reporters on November 29.

Moscow, an ally of the Syrian regime, also called for restraint.

The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed YPG-dominated militia alliance, accused Turkey of using the bombing as a pretext to launch a long-planned cross-border offensive , and urged Russia to put pressure on Turkey. .

If Turkey carries out its threats, “we will be forced to widen the scope of this war” to include the entire border area, said Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the SDF.

The SDF, backed by the United States, led the fight against the IS group between 2015, driving them out of vital strategic areas, including their de facto capital Raqqa.

But Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group, viewing it as the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey carried out three major operations in northern Syria against Kurdish militias and organizations.

The Turkish president, in power since 2002 and re-elected in June 2023, has repeated several times that he wants to create a 30 km wide “safe zone” along the country’s southern border.

TeacherFabrice Balanchelecturer in geography at the French university Lumière Lyon 2, believes that Erdogan is exploiting Turkish nationalism in the hope of securing his re-election in June 2023. He also expressed concern that a ground operation led by Turkey in northeast Syria could create a new generation of IS jihadists in Syria.

FRANCE 24: What could prevent a Turkish ground offensive in Syria?

Fabrice Balance: If the Russians and Americans want to strongly oppose it, they only have to deploy troops on the border between Turkey and Syria to prevent Turkey from attacking. But the opposite is happening. The Russians have stopped conducting joint patrols with Turkey in areas vulnerable to attack. The same goes for the Americans, who exfiltrated their civilian personnel from northeastern Syria.

The question is therefore not “if”, but “when”, will the offensive be launched?

Erdogan has gone too far in his words and deeds to back down now. It has been threatening to attack for more than a year and demands that Turkey’s security zone be extended. And now is the right time to do it. The Russians like the Americans need the Turkish president in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, no one wants to alienate him. He therefore barters his services to annex a new Kurdish territory in northern Syria. In the spring, Erdogan vetoed Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership offers because the two countries’ ties with the Kurds in Syria were too strong. Sweden has pledged to stop supporting them. In June 2023, Turkey will hold parliamentary and presidential elections. Erdogan has been in power since 2002, but his grip on power could weaken. However, the opposition is divided, since there are the Kemalists on one side and the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) on the other. The Kemalists will support an attack in northern Syria. The HDP, on the other hand, will not. This situation will prevent an opposition electoral alliance from forming against the Justice and Development Party (AKP) [President Erdogan’s Islamo-conservative party]. Erdogan wants to launch this ground offensive for internal reasons, to strengthen Turkish nationalism. Hitting the Kurds always helps rally the population behind him.

What is the situation in northeast Syria?

I spent a month in the region in January 2022, in Kobane, Raqqa, Deir-Ezzor. It is a disaster for the population. They barely survive. There was a shortage of fuel, electricity and bread made from bad flour, all rationed. This region was once the breadbasket of Syria. Due to lack of fertilizer, irrigation, drought, mismanagement and war, they are forced to import wheat. It’s unbearable. The population is frustrated and no longer believes that northeast Syria can become independent and self-governing. The Arabs have never believed in it and do not want it. The Kurds, even those who work in the local administration, no longer believe in it. The Turks know they will not fight.

Do the Kurds feel abandoned or betrayed by the West?

It’s hard for them to admit it and it took them a long time to do it. The Kurds no longer trust the United States. The United States did not help them when Turkey took Afrin in 2018 let alone in October 2019 when it conquered Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain. Each time, the Arab and Turkmen auxiliaries of the Turkish army carried out an ethnic cleansing of the Kurdish population. The West is providing emergency aid to the region, but this is not enough for a reconstruction process which is not on the donors’ agenda. Moreover, humanitarian and economic aid generate shameless corruption, just like in Afghanistan and Mali. People are frustrated that aid is being diverted by a self-enriching minority. This acts as fuel for the IS group.

Could this current situation lead to the return of the IS group to Syria?

The IS group has never really been eradicated. The fighters are either in the maquis [guerilla groups] or dormant cells. In January, there was an attack on Al-Sinaa prison in Hassak to free the detainees [3,500 jihadists belonging to the IS group were held there, including leaders]. The city of Hassak is divided in two. To the north, there are the Kurds, and to the south, the Arabs. The prison is to the south. Fighters had been infiltrating the southern neighborhoods for months. They rented apartments. Then they emerged from the woodwork and launched the assault. The Kurdish intelligence services saw nothing coming. The Arab area was excited about what was happening. There is nostalgia for the IS group. They say: “With them, things were better. We had oil, electricity, there were exchanges with Iraq.” It is known that the IS group is recruiting a new generation of fighters. They are teenagers, frustrated people whose only choice is either to turn to drugs containing Captagon. [an amphetamine derived from a drug used to treat narcolepsy or attention deficit disorder], which is wreaking havoc in this region, or join the IS group, where they can feel useful, have an identity and earn some money. You can easily buy people for $50 a month. There has been no reconciliation in the region. The massacres have been so enormous that tribal regulation no longer works. People are slow to forgive. There are thousands of people in hiding who dare not return home for fear of reprisals. They form the basis of the IS group.

What form could the IS group take to make a comeback?

The IS group is also present in Iraq, in the Mosul region and Al-Anbar province in Iraqi Kurdistan. There are cells that regularly carry out attacks. However, reconstituting the “caliphate” with a territorial grip, as under the emir Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is no longer a good strategy. The IS group understood that managing the territory meant managing people’s discontent and that this created easy targets for foreign intervention. Today, the IS group prefers to stay underground and harass whatever regime is in place.

What is the position of the Syrian regimes vis-à-vis the Turks and the IS group?

The Damascus regime thinks it has won and objectively it has. Northern Syria has yet to be reconquered. Areas under Turkish control, notably the Idlib region, will not be easy to reintegrate. Damascus regained control of two-thirds of the territory thanks in part to Turkey’s benevolent neutrality, which is in line with the secret Putin-Erdogan pact of August 2016: “You give me a piece of the Kurds, I give you a piece of the rebels.” Turkey controls 4 million Sunni Arabs who have fled the regime in Damascus and do not wish to be under the control of the Syrian army. Damascus also does not want to reintegrate these displaced people in the North, because that would pose a security problem. Then there is the problem of the Kurds in the northeast who are supported by the Americans and control 30% of the territory, including the oil resources. Damascus is waiting for the fruit to ripen. The Turkish offensive is imminent. The Syrian regime will not fight against the Syrian Democratic Forces. It will wait for the Turks to attack and the SDF to collapse. The IS group is not a threat to Damascus. The presence of the group allows the Syrians to unite behind the regime. as well as he was saved in 2014. West’s priority at that time was to eliminate the IS group rather than work to bring down Bashar al-Assad.

This article has been translated from the original in French.