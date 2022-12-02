US Court of Appeals rules against Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents case | Donald Trump News





A US appeals court has dealt a blow to Donald Trump, ending an independent review of documents seized from the former president’s Florida home and allowing all records to be used in a criminal investigation against him .

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled in favor of the Justice Department in its challenge to District Judge Aileen Cannons’ September decision to appoint a special master to review the records to decide if any should be retained. from the investigators.

The three-judge panel said Cannon, a Florida-based judge appointed by Trump, had no authority to grant the former president’s request for a special master, made in a lawsuit that he filed in August, two weeks after FBI agents conducted a criminal investigation. approved research at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

He also reversed Cannons’ decision to bar investigators from most records pending review and dismissed Trump’s lawsuit.

Trump faces a federal criminal investigation into his retention of sensitive government records after leaving office in January 2021, including whether he violated the Espionage Act of 1917, which makes it a crime to disclose harmful information to national security.

Investigators are also investigating a possible illegal obstruction of the probe.

FBI agents seized about 11,000 records, including about 100 marked as classified, during the search.

The 11th Circuit said that while a search warrant for the property of a former president is extraordinary, it did not give the judiciary permission to intervene in an ongoing investigation.

The court also said Trump failed to prove there was a complete disregard for his constitutional rights in the search for his property, one of the few reasons a court can intervene in an ongoing investigation.

The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed, the panel wrote.

Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so.

The 11th Circuit panel consisted of Judge William Pryor, appointed by former Republican President George W Bush, as well as two of Trump’s appointees, Judges Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant.

Trump is likely to appeal the 11th Circuits ruling to the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court. The 11th Circuit said its order would only take effect for seven days, during which time the former president could seek to challenge it.

If there is no stay of appeal before that date, the review by the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, will end. The arbitrator has so far made no recommendations on whether any of the Mar-a-Lago documents should be withheld from investigators.

A spokesperson for Trump called the 11th Circuits decision purely procedural and based solely on jurisdiction and said it did not address the merits of the case.

President Donald J Trump will continue to fight the armed Justice Department, while standing up for America and Americans, the spokesperson added.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The special main litigation proceeded alongside an ongoing investigation examining potential criminal mishandling of national defense information as well as efforts to possibly obstruct the investigation of the documents.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a veteran public corruption prosecutor, to serve as special counsel overseeing that investigation.

Garland did so in an effort to fend off claims of a politicized inquiry after Trump announced he would run for president in 2024.

It remains unclear how long the investigation will last or who, if anything, could be charged. But the investigation has shown signs of escalating, with investigators questioning several Trump associates over the documents and granting a key ally immunity to testify before a federal grand jury.

The 11th Circuit’s decision is likely to expedite the investigation by cutting short the outside review of the records.

Smith is also overseeing an investigation into whether Trump or his allies unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

After his defeat in that vote, Trump falsely claimed the election was stolen, fueling conspiracy theories about the legitimacy of the vote count.

Such claims helped spark the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol, when Trump supporters tried to block Congress from confirming Joe Biden as president.

Trump’s involvement in this attack and the events leading up to it are part of the ongoing investigation.

