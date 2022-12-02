Why early parliamentary elections are Imran Khan’s best bet for political re-emergence





Imran Khan’s threat to withdraw from the “corrupt political system” last week seems to have taken his opponents on the wrong foot.

Addressing a large rally in Rawalpindi on November 26, Imran said he was ending his “long march” and had no plans to take him to the capital, Islamabad, as planned earlier for avoid violence and a serious public order problem.

Imran had planned the march from Lahore to Islamabad in October to force Shahbaz Sharif’s government to give in to his demand for a snap general election.

Parliamentary elections in Pakistan are scheduled for October 2023, but Imran wants them to be held months before then.

Long marches, assassinations, resignations: Khan’s attempt to exert political influence

However, his march was halted in early November after he was shot in the leg in an assassination attempt.

Although skeptics raised questions about the seriousness of the attempt on his life, the former prime minister used the attack to accuse the government and the country’s spy agency, ISI, of trying to eliminate it.

His supporters had continued the march, but Imran withdrew and did not reappear until the day he reached Rawalpindi to address the rally.

As chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran said he would ask his chief ministers and party lawmakers to step down from federal and regional governments.

Imran’s party is in power in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Although his opponents in the ruling coalition initially dismissed his decision and described it as a desperate attempt on his part to remain politically relevant, the true scope of his threat began to realize as the week progressed.

Much still depends on whether Imran will take the risk of asking his top ministers to resign, particularly from Punjab, the most populous and politically important province which accounts for 50% of parliamentary seats.

His adversaries try to thwart his approach by filing motions of censure in the Assemblies against his government, so that he cannot ask for the dissolution of the chamber if his party loses its confidence.

But there are also growing fears that if his party’s top ministers seek to dissolve the assemblies, new elections could be held within the next 90 days.

The possibility of holding assembly elections in four provinces and an official withdrawal of his party’s deputies from parliament could raise serious questions about the legitimacy of the Sharif government to continue the remaining period of its mandate.

The Electoral Commission may be forced to organize legislative elections at the same time as polls in the provincial assemblies.

This may lead to parliamentary elections being held well before October next year.

Charges against Pak Army and the US government

Imran, who was ousted from power after losing a vote of confidence in parliament in April, had attacked Pakistan’s military and the United States, one of the country’s most important players, to oust him from independence and do not bow to their dictates.

His relentless attack on the military, America and the corrupt politicians who replaced his government has resonated with the people, especially the younger generation of Pakistanis in recent years.

The fact that army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had been in office since 2016 and did not seek another extension, could have been motivated by the negative image that Imran’s campaign had created against him and the army establishment.

Bajwa realized that there was concern in the army following public criticism of his interference in politics and decided not only to resign at the end of his term, but also to warn his officers not to get involved in politics.

But the Sharif government managed to outsmart Imran when appointing the new army chief. Imran had insisted that as leader of the opposition in parliament, he should be consulted when choosing the army chief.

However, the Prime Minister not only decided to ignore him but also appointed Asim Munir to replace Bajwa.

As head of the ISI, Munir was removed from his post within eight months when Imran, as prime minister, replaced him with his favorite general, Faiz Hamid, in 2018.

Even if he refrains from getting involved in politics, Munir is unlikely to force Imran to offer early polls to the government.

Khan’s reigning popularity

But it also poses a problem for the government and the military establishment. Imran continues to be the most popular political leader in Pakistan today. If a snap election is held, he is likely to sweep the election.

The Sharif government, meanwhile, became hugely unpopular by removing gas and electricity subsidies in the face of rising inflation. He agreed to these measures to obtain an economic bailout from the IMF to get the economy back on track.

He can now talk to the army establishment to support his decision and not force him to hold early elections.

Nawaz: The asset of the sherifs?

The prime minister wants his older brother and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, who left the country following corruption charges, to return from exile in London.

Nawaz, a charismatic leader, may prove to be the perfect foil to counter Imran’s popularity, especially in his native Punjab.

As steps are taken to quash ongoing corruption charges against Nawaz, the Sharif government may have plenty of time to announce new grants and concessions for the people and go to the polls to deal with Imran’s PTI and his band of followers. But he won’t be able to do that before October 2023.

However, 10 months is a long time in politics. A lot can happen during this period to bring new challenges for both the Sharifs or Imran Khan.

Pakistan in the face of terrorist threats

The political standoff between the two sides is also playing out when the Pakistani Taliban decided to end their ceasefire with the government and resume attacks across the country.

On November 30, a suicide bomber from the terrorist group killed four people in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, and injured several others.

The attacks are likely to intensify in the coming days. But even if the army manages to deal effectively with the threat, it may not guarantee a peaceful Pakistan until the next elections are held.

