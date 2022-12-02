PM Modi leads 50km tour through 13 constituencies





Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his 50km tour called Pushpanjali Yatra, offering floral tributes to statues of leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Subhash Chandra Bose, in Ahmedabad on Thursday from Naroda Gam as hundreds of BJP workers and local residents gathered on the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the PM.

The roadshow traversed 35 city districts amid chants of Modi, covering 13 constituencies in Ahmedabad city and one in Gandhinagar district. Cavalcade of PM Modis in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PhotoExpress) A senior party official recalled Modis’ 2005 tour of the city of Ahmedabad during the Ahmedabad Municipality elections. This time the pushpanjali (floral tribute) to the statues could be the new element of the roadshow and his doing so as prime minister, the party leader said. The route must have been chosen by the party organization to create a pro-BJP atmosphere in these areas… Be it weaker seats like Jamalpur-Khadia and Danilimda or party strongholds like Ghatlodia and Naranpura , added the chef. The event was planned without notice and the administration was only notified on Wednesday to take security measures along the PM route. A senior BJP leader said: This is neither new nor the first. Narendrabhai also toured the city of Surat. On November 27, three days before Surat and South Gujarat were to go to the polls in the first phase, Modi organized an 18-kilometer tour through Patidar-dominated areas from Abhrama to Surat and addressed a gathering at Varachha. BJP candidate in Naroda constituency Payal Kukrani, incumbent MP Balram Thawani and former MP Maya Kodnani were stationed at Naroda Patiya Circle, from where the prime minister and his cavalcade passed without stopping. According to Thawani, Modi made an appearance in the BJP stronghold Naroda constituency, which goes to the polls on December 5, for the first time for an election campaign since 2005. Charan Vas resident Kanchanben Girdhari, who waited for the prime minister for hours and rested on a road divider, said: A Sindhi candidate called Kukrani is running but anyway we are voting for BJP. We only came here to see Modiji. Dominating the popularity of BJP candidate Payal Kukranis was former MP Maya Kodnani, accused in the Naroda Gam riots case and in the Naroda Patiya riots cases of which she was acquitted. Kodnani was seen waving to party workers and local residents, some touching her feet, and after Modis’ visit, several families also lined up for photos with her. Modi and his cavalcade passed through the Sindhi-dominated locality, not looking much at the scene where Kukrani, Thawani and Kodnani were seated.

