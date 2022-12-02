‘Trump knew exactly what was going on,’ Manhattan tax cheat jury says





The closings of the Trump Organization tax evasion trial in Manhattan will end on Friday. Late Thursday, a prosecutor told jurors that Trump “knew exactly” how his top executives dodged taxes. Trump’s real estate empire tries to beat a tax cheat rap arguing that Trump was in the dark. Loading Something is loading.

“Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top leadership,” a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors Thursday in blistering closing arguments as the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial neared its final stretch.

The yet-to-be-elaborated prosecutor’s bombshell claim directly opposes defense claims that Trump was unaware of a personal tax evasion scheme that seniors have benefited from for more than a decade. executives working just down the hall from his office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower.

The “Trump was in on it” statement, made in summary form by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass, drew strong opposition from defense attorneys after jurors left the courtroom for the day.

A defense attorney, Alan Futerfas, objected that Steinglass violated an agreement not to speculate with jurors about what Trump knew or did not know.

“You shouldn’t all have opened the door” during your own summons earlier Thursday, Steinglass retorted at the defense table, “arguing that Donald Trump was unaware” of the scheme.

“It was your defense that called the name,” the trial judge agreed, allowing Steinglass to continue the “Trump was in on it” argument when his summons ends on Friday.

“It’s only fair,” state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told the defense team, “that you did this, that Mr. Steinglass did this as well.”

Two subsidiaries of Trump’s real estate and golf empire, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, both doing business as the Trump Organization, have been on trial for six weeks in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors say the company should be held accountable for a 13-year-old tax evasion scheme admittedly orchestrated by Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The scheme allowed Weisselberg and other second-tier executives to pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual salary in the form of tax-free perks, including free Trump-branded cars and apartments.

The perks were recorded as compensation in internal company records, Jeffrey McConney, Weisselberg’s and Trump’s top payroll official, told jurors in the prosecution. But the benefits were never claimed on the company’s W-2 payroll and tax statements, the two executives admitted.

But for the two affiliates of the Trump Organization to be criminally liable for the actions of their leaders, it is not enough for prosecutors to prove that Weisselberg and/or McConney lined their pockets and left it at that.

Prosecutors must further prove that the executives acted, at least to some degree, “on behalf” of the company, meaning they intended the company to gain some benefit from the scheme, a requirement decisive under New York’s corporate responsibility law.

Defense attorneys spent much of their summations earlier Thursday reminding jurors that Weisselberg and McConney, Trump insiders who are the prosecution’s star witnesses, both denied on the witness stand that they intended to benefit the company. They were only there for themselves, the two richest men had testified several times.

Stuck without direct proof of this overriding intent to benefit the company, Steinglass, the prosecutor, must convince the jurors of a circumstantial case of intent when he continues his summons on Friday.

Until then, jurors only had the first hour of five hours of oral argument promised by Steinglass, time the prosecutor spent almost entirely discussing the credibility of Weisselberg and McConney, the star witnesses on his own side.

Steinglass particularly mocked the defense’s narrative that Weisselberg feels great shame at keeping the Trump family in the dark about his tax evasion scheme. Weisselberg nearly burst into tears on the witness stand in mid-November, recounting how he “betrayed” the Trump family.

Despite this so-called betrayal, Trump continues to pay Weisselberg $1.1 million this year, even as they furloughed him by rewarding him with “a raise and a job of no-show”, a said Steinglass.

The defense, meanwhile, argued that maintaining Weisselberg’s salary has nothing to do with the usefulness of the former CFO’s testimony, particularly the parts where he repeatedly denied any intention to benefit the business.

No, a defense attorney told jurors six weeks ago in opening statements, Trump is paying his traitor, Weisselberg, a seven-figure salary because the ex-chief financial officer, who started working for the patriarch of the Fred Trump family in the early 1970s, is a “prodigal son” family.

“The first problem with the ‘prodigal son’ narrative,” Steinglass told jurors on Thursday, “is that he didn’t steal from the business. He stole with the business. The Trump Organization doesn’t is not the victim. The tax authorities are the victims,” ​​the prosecutor said.

“The fraud scheme was not intended as a betrayal of the Trump Corporation,” Steinglass added. “It was done in cahoots with the Trump Corporation.”

Jurors can begin deliberations on the case as early as Friday afternoon. The two affiliates of the Trump Organization face a maximum fine of $1.6 million if found guilty of conspiracy, fraudulent scheme and tax evasion.

