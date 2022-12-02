All heads of state stunned, Indonesia no DW 02.12.2022





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a briefing at the national consolidation event in the context of preparing for the 2024 simultaneous elections. He hinted at the issue of holding elections later under economic conditions unpredictable worlds. “We are holding the 2024 elections in a global economic environment full of uncertainties. We must have the same feelings about this,” Jokowi said at the Convention Hall Beach City Entertainment Center (BCEC), Ancol, North Jakarta, on Friday (02 /12). Jokowi said currently 14 countries have entered as IMF (International Monetary Fund) patients for assistance. Indeed, during the economic crisis of 1997-1998, only 5 countries were helped by the IMF. “20 countries are again queuing at the door of the IMF to ask for help and 66 vulnerable countries to join the queue again. We must have the same feeling that we are not in a normal position but abnormal because it started with a pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the geopolitical tensions, the food crisis, the energy and financial crises on the cost of living in all countries and in fact a lot in developed countries,” he said. -he explains. Due to the difficult global conditions, Jokowi said, all heads of state also have headaches. However, according to him, not with Indonesia. “That’s what we have to have the same feeling that currently the world situation is difficult and all heads of state have a headache, not Indonesia,” Jokowi said. For this reason, Jokowi also reiterated that political stability must be maintained. He advised all parties to work together to restore the Indonesian economy. “The 2024 election will be held in the global economy which will be held in global economic conditions full of gloom, hardship, uncertainty amid us working hard to recover our economy,” he said. “KPU must work efficiently, use its budget, define the scale of priority which must be,” he continued. (pqp/ha) Read more on: Detik News Jokowi: The world is difficult and all heads of state are dizzy, not Indonesia

