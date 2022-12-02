Trump’s elevation of anti-Semites is not new





Every job has its pros and cons. The good thing about reporting on anti-Semitism is that you can tell I told you a lot about it. The bad side of reporting on anti-Semitism is that you can say that I have often told you.

In September 2016, I wrote an essay titled Why a Vote for Trump Is a Vote for Mainstreaming Anti-Semitism. The argument was less that Donald Trump personally despises Jews, which is a more complicated argument, but rather that his campaign depends on a rabid base of support that does. Because Trump had spurned many mainstream Republican political professionals, he was unusually dependent on an enthusiastic fringe of online extremists to get his message across, meaning the more power he accumulated, the more influence they would have. It was clear, I concluded six years ago, that Trump’s election would elevate not just him, but his unfortunate entourage, in public life.

Last Tuesday, the same Donald Trump had dinner with two outspoken anti-Semites, rapper Kanye Ye West and neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes, at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The former president has since released numerous statements about the meeting, both through official channels and through his social media app, Truth Social. None condemned the anti-Jewish ideology of his companions.

The incident alarmed even some of Trump’s staunchest supporters and drew widespread condemnation from figures as diverse as Senator Marco Rubio, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It integrates, it legitimizes hatred of Jews and enemies of Jews, a longtime Trump ally told The New York Times. And that scares me. Like many Jews, I am happy to hear the reproaches of Republican officials and activists. But I’m also shocked that they’re shocked. Trump’s unrepentant date with racists was many things, but it was hardly surprising. After all, as I noted in 2016, he and his allies have propelled zealots from the fever swamp since Trump entered politics.

Just look back at his campaign for the presidency, which was riddled with these awkward entanglements. In July 2016, Trump tweeted a meme declaring Hillary Clinton the most corrupt candidate ever with the words emblazoned with a six-pointed Jewish star superimposed on a pile of cash. The meme had previously been popularized on a neo-Nazi website. Shortly before the election, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Kevin MacDonald, Americas first white supremacist scholar, who argued that Jews are genetically driven to destroy Western countries, injecting fringe discontent into the political mainstream. Trump’s future national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, also retweeted an anti-Semitic message, foreshadowing his own descent into conspiracy in the years to come.

For a traditional politician, these incidents would have provided easy opportunities to disavow the bigoted fringe and distance themselves from its inhabitants. But Trump is constitutionally unable to convict those who praise him, which in practice means he repeatedly whitewashes his ugliest sycophants in the nations political discourse. That’s why he couldn’t help but say that there were great people on both sides of the Unite the Right march in Charlottesville. And that’s why he didn’t want to explicitly reject the worldview of his white supremacist guest, Nick Fuentes, who participated in this racist rally.

In other words, like so many things related to anti-Semitism today, from Yes conspiracy theories to far-right attacks on American Jews, Trump’s elevation of anti-Jewish actors is not really new; people are just starting to notice it. Trump’s mistakes of yesterday are Trump’s guest list of tomorrow. There is a straight line between the 2016 campaign and the 2022 dinner.

It would be heartening to think that some of Trump’s enablers have finally learned that lesson. But despite the condemnations, it’s far from clear.

