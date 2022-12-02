BJP says country moving forward under PM Modi





New Delhi: As India takes over the G20 presidency, the BJP said on Thursday that the country is moving forward with a positive attitude under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regardless of the denigrations of those who do not want to see it progress. Referring to Congress, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference that the more such negative people try to damage its reputation, the stronger India will become. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW All the newspapers carried the Prime Minister’s articles which pointed out that India is the mother of democracy. It is a great honor for us that India is rising rapidly on the world map, he said. The Prime Minister has stated categorically that this is not an era of war. Recently, at the G20 summit in Indonesia, this mantra was embraced by all participating countries, Bhatia said. India assumed the G20 presidency on Thursday, with Modi making a strong case for a fundamental change of mindset for the benefit of humanity as a whole and saying the country will strive to further promote unity. Listing terror, climate change and pandemics as the biggest challenges that can be fought better together, Modi also said our time need not be one of war, remarks that echoed his message in September to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukrainian conflict that today’s era is not war. India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, the Prime Minister said, as he urged G20 countries to work together to shape a new paradigm of people-centred globalization. human and make India’s G20 Presidency one of healing and harmony. And hope. ADVERTISING CONTINUE READING BELOW Besides India, the G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico , Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU). Collectively, the G20 represents 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. India will host the next G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Read also | The Center asks FM radios not to broadcast songs glorifying drugs Related Latest stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/national-news/2022/12/02/indias-g20-presidency-bjp-says-country-moving-forward-under-pm-modis-leadership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos