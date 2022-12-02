Jokowi endorses scheme to incite dependence on foreign nations

It’s a power we often don’t realize. I have to remind you all the time, including our position on global trade routes. We must keep this force in mind in order to build a grand strategy for the affairs of state, a grand strategy for the count

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encourages the development of a system aimed at creating foreign dependence on Indonesian products.

“We need to be able to create a design for other countries to depend on us,” the president noted in his remarks at the Kompas100 CEO Forum 2022 in Jakarta on Friday.

The Head of State urged the country to be optimistic as it has abundant potential and strength, both in natural and human resources.

“Later, we will experience a demographic bonus in 2030. We will have around 201 million productive workers,” he noted.

Furthermore, he noted that Indonesia has a huge market for the domestic market and the ASEAN region which has reached 600 million people.

“It’s a power we often don’t realize. I have to remind you all the time, including our position on the global trade routes. We have to keep this force in mind in order to build a grand strategy for business. State, a great strategy for the economy of the country in order to achieve our goals,” stressed Jokowi.

Related news: Regional leaders must watch out for inflation: President

Regarding the plan to create foreign dependence on Indonesian products, he said he has repeatedly checked which countries depend on Indonesia.

“When we stopped our coal exports for two weeks, many countries immediately called me. They said they really depend on us. I’m quite surprised,” he remarked.

Apart from coal, Jokowi said many countries also depend on crude palm oil (CPO) from Indonesia. After the country stopped exporting CPO, various parties, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), began to ask questions.

Related News: North Maluku expected to maintain regional economic growth: Jokowi

“Why did we stop exporting CPO? (It’s) because I have to put my people first. I can’t give to other countries. doesn’t matter. I put the needs of my people first,” he said. underline.

He noted that the decision resulted in stable cooking oil prices. In the two markets he visited recently, the price of cooking oil was still at Rp 14,000, and some were below that price.

The president also pointed out that Indonesia should not only become a branch in terms of investment and import destinations, but also should be able to design an economic ecosystem to enhance dependence on foreign countries.

He saw several Latin American countries that wrongly took advantage of the momentum. Their countries have become branches, not the main destination of investment, and are unable to produce products that other countries depend on.

Jokowi urged all parties to follow the example of Taiwan and South Korea which have been able to focus on producing highly dependent products.

“Taiwan was able to produce chips. It’s strategic and competitive. They only produced chips, and every country depended on them. It’s just one product, and we haven’t seen the rest,” said- he pointed out.

Related News: Nusantara Student Dormitory focuses on increasing fraternity: Jokowi

The same was true for South Korea, where the country was able to produce digital components that major US companies depended on, Jokowi noted.

Jokowi pointed out that Indonesia should be able to do the same since the country has abundant reserves of nickel, copper, bauxite and tin. For example, Indonesia can produce electric vehicle batteries to make other countries more dependent on it.

“We must pursue this goal. About 60% of electric cars and electric vehicles will depend on our EV battery. The number is the market share in the world. We can use numbers as our strength,” he said.

Related news: Awareness of issues during election preparations is important: President

Related News: President Jokowi distributes 1.5 million land certificates to people