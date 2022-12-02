Modi holds 30km roadshow in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: On a whirlwind campaign tour of his home state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a 30km-plus roadshow here on Thursday and addressed three rallies while asking people to donate a lesson to Congress in the Assembly elections after his “Ravan” jibes for him.

Addressing a rally in Kalol in Panchmahal district, Modi said he respected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, but it was the opposition party’s ‘high command’ that coerced Kharge into using such words. teasing.

Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats was held on Thursday, while that in the remaining 93 seats including 16 from Ahmedabad city will be held on December 5.

Kharge, at a rally in the city of Ahmedabad on Monday, said the prime minister asked people to vote “looking at his face” in all elections. “You are a centenarian like Ravan,” he had said. On Thursday, Modi said, “I respect Kharge ji, but he has to follow orders from the party high command. He was forced to say that Modi has 100 heads like (demon king) Ravan.” “But the Congress failed to realize that Gujarat is the land of Ram Bhakts. Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought Ravan from the Ramayana just to deceive me,” said the Prime Minister.

Congress leaders never apologize for such insults, but believe it is their right to use abusive language for the country’s prime minister, he added. “For them, this family is everything. They will do everything to make the family happy. There is a competition between the leaders of Congress to see who will use the most abusive and toxic insults for Modi,” he said. said, apparently referring to Gandhi. family.

“There is only one way to teach them a lesson. Vote for the BJP on December 5 by pressing a button near the lotus,” Modi said.

At a rally in Bodeli town, Chhota Udepur district, the prime minister said that despite the Congress slogan “Garibi Hatao”, poverty had actually increased under his rule. “For decades, Congress said only one thing – Garibi Hatao (eradicate poverty)… The only thing they did was toss up slogans, make promises and mislead people. That’s why poverty actually increased under his rule,” Modi says.

Poor, tribal and other backward class (OBC) communities have not been given priority in education, health and industry by congressional governments, he said. The opposition party also did not support a tribal woman becoming the country’s president, and therefore fielded a candidate against Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election earlier this year, Modi claimed.

Speaking at his last rally in Himmatnagar town, Sabarkantha district, he asked people not to repeat the “mistake” made after independence. “This election is not just about forming a government here for five years. The country has completed 75 years of independence. You have to keep in mind where India will be in 25 years. This election is about forming a government which would strengthen the foundation of the country for the next 25 years,” Modi said.

“Everyone says that India would have taken a different direction if Sardar Patel had been the first Prime Minister of the country. We have already started the course correction and have set the country in the right direction with so much hard work. By Therefore, we cannot afford to make the same mistake that was made at the time of India’s independence,” he added.

In the evening, Modi took part in a roadshow of more than 30 km in the city of Ahmedabad, starting from the village of Naroda. A large number of people standing on either side of the route greeted the PM during the roadshow which started around 5:20 p.m.

Standing in a specially designed vehicle, the Prime Minister waved to the crowd. The tour was to pass through the eastern part of Ahmedabad and end at IOC circle in Chandkheda region, west of the city, covering 13 constituencies of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South.

