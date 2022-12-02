European Council chief insists on right to peaceful assembly in talks with Xi

European Council President Charles Michel stressed the human right to peaceful assembly and highlighted the availability of coronavirus vaccines during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping held amid a crackdown on protests against Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy.

We have made it very clear that European companies are available to supply vaccines, if those vaccines are approved by official authorities in China, Michel said at a press conference after the three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

The meeting in the Great Hall of the People made Michel the latest in a series of world leaders to speak in person with the Chinese president after emerging from years of isolation caused by Covid-19.

Michels’ comments on the supply of vaccines highlighted the Chinese government’s refusal to approve foreign injections of Covid-19 for mass use, which cut the country off from the latest mRNA vaccine technology.

During a visit to Beijing last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a deal with US drugmaker Pfizer to supply its vaccines to foreigners in China, after more than a year of regulatory hurdles.

Low full vaccination rates among the elderly are one of China’s biggest challenges in lifting the curbs on Covid-19. However, Beijing recently approved a nasally inhaled Covid-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics and is preparing to roll it out to 13 cities.

Xi’s third term as leader of the Communist Party has been rocked by protests against his signature zero Covid policy that are on a scale not seen in decades in China. The backlash forced his administration to relax its rigid strategy of eliminating the disease through lockdowns that hit the economy.

Michel said he also raised the issue of human rights with Xi. The right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in national institutions, he added.

Xi told Michel that Brussels and Beijing had no real strategic differences or conflicts and that he hoped they would unite to oppose decoupling, according to Chinese state media.

Michel said the two leaders also discussed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing is coming under increasing pressure from Western countries to use its economic leverage and political influence to force Moscow to end the war, which began in February and led Putin to make a series of escalating threats, including the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

Xi made it very clear that China was not supplying any weapons to Russia, and… made it very clear that the nuclear threat was neither acceptable nor responsible. This is, I think, an important message, Michel said after the meeting.

Recommended

Washington exerted public and private pressure on Beijing not to help arm Moscow early in the war, and US officials have said China has not supplied Russia with any weapons.

However, China remains Russia’s most important friend and has refused to condemn the invasion or support Western sanctions aimed at limiting the Kremlins’ ability to continue the war.

It is important to prevent an escalation or extension of the crisis, to remain committed to promoting peace talks, to manage the fallout from the crisis and to pay attention to any risk of bloc confrontation, the Ministry of Affairs said. from Beijing in a statement.

Chinese diplomats in Brussels said they saw Michel’s visit as a sign of willingness to engage, in contrast to Washington’s coldness towards Beijing.

As US-China relations hit a new low this summer following a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some experts are hopeful that a meeting between Xi and President Joe Biden at the G20 in Bali last month will help stem the deterioration in relations. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, will travel to Beijing in early 2023 for further talks.

Trying to keep other Western capitals, especially major European powers, away from Washington as much as possible has always been part of Beijing’s foreign policy, said Shi Yinhong, an adviser to the Chinese government. A looming global recession and the tensions it would create could help Beijing’s strategy, Shi said.

Additional reporting by Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington