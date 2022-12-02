



The week in politics saw new leadership in Congress, same-sex marriage legislation and the passage of a Senate bill aimed at preventing a nationwide railroad strike. Axios’ Margaret Talev sums up the big political news with our weekly state of play.

In addition, the UN warns of a global food crisis. And the post-pandemic decline of Six Flags.

Guests: Margaret Talev from Axios, Michael Mooney and Sara Menker from Gro Intelligence.

Transcription

NIALA: Hello! Welcome to Axios today!

It’s Friday, December 2.

I am Niala Boodhoo.

Here’s what was covered: UN warns of global food crisis. Plus, the post-pandemic decline of Six Flags. But first, another legal setback for Donald Trump. Our weekly political state of play today is One Big Thing.

NIALA: This week in politics has seen new leadership in Congress, same-sex marriage legislation and the passage of a Senate bill to prevent a national railroad strike. Margaret Talev, Axios’ Policy Editor, is here to break it down for all of us in our Friday Policy Update. Hi, Margaret.

MARGARET TALEV: Hi Niala.

NIALA: Margaret first, some breaking news on the DOJ’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump. A decision that is another roadblock for the former president?

MARGARET: Well, Niala, it’s a big decision. It was an appeals court, not just any appeals court, the 11th circuit, which is a conservative circuit. The appeals court overturned the judge’s decision that had authorized the appointment of a special master to begin with. The judges say the law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the search warrant is executed, nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so. They say that if this were allowed, it would be a radical reorganization of jurisprudence and would violate the limits of the separation of powers. And so this is clearly a setback for Donald Trump and a victory for the Department of Justice.

NIALA: Another big story from this week, Oath Keepers founder Stuart Rhodes and senior MP Kelly Meggs were both convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in planning the January 6 attack. What does this verdict mean?

MARGARET: It’s very clearly the justice system and the American people who say there are limits to the First Amendment or to protest and when people act violently outside the scope of the law, to try to change the political process. It was the American justice system saying, no, you are guilty.

NIALA: Let’s move on to Congress. On Wednesday, the House Democratic Caucus elected Hakeem Jeffries of New York as the new Minority Leader. How does this affect Democrats’ political strategy in the House?

MARGARET: Well, it’s a generational changing of the guard. As you know, Nancy Pelosi, stepping away from leadership, also cleared the field and allowed not just Hakeem Jeffries, but his leadership team, Katherine Clark, Pete Aguilar, to come up. Hakeem Jeffries is a different generational figure from Nancy Pelosi. This allows a new generation to take hold of what it was trying to find, its own new leadership space. It’s, I would say, probably easier to do when you’re in the minority, because the Democrats will start in January and that gives him and his team some time to find their footing. But when you look at how unified the Democrats seem right now versus across the aisle it’s just a night and day comparison and right now all the Democrats are rallying in around this moment in recognition that the ability of Democrats to remain unified as Republicans in some sort of turnaround against each other could give them a real boost as a minority starting in January.

NIALA: The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the Senate this week. What does this accomplish?

MARGARET: It was a convention codifying the federal law of same-sex marriage. The Supreme Court has made it a law now. It was a right for years, but with the end of Roe v. Wade, Judge Clarence Thomas suggested that not only Roe v. Wade should disappear, but in this space of confidentiality, other important decisions should be reconsidered, including the decision that paved the way for the recognition of same-sex marriage. The real concern, among gay Americans across the country, and among many Democrats, was whether the Supreme Court could strike down the right to same-sex marriage. In codifying it, Congress passed the Defensive Marriage Act, banning federal recognition of same-sex marriage. And this cultural shift led to the political imperative. You’ve seen a dozen Republicans sign on in the Senate for this effort. Once upon a time, a corner issue for Democrats, gay marriage. It’s now a corner issue for Republicans.

NIALA: The Senate passed legislation yesterday to prevent a national railroad strike. It did not include paid sick leave, which is why many railway workers rejected the deal to begin with. How is it that Congress can force the railroad workers to accept this agreement for which they did not vote?

MARGARET: This all has to do with interstate commerce, doesn’t it? There is a roughly century-old railroad labor law that gives the president the power to intervene in certain interstate commerce matters, and Congress, according to the Supreme Court, also has the power to regulate interstate commerce, including including railroad labor dispute issues if determined to impact commerce across state lines. But, as long as the Supreme Court continues to say that Congress has the power to regulate these matters, Congress and the President have the power to intervene.

NIALA: Margaret Talev is the editor-in-chief of Axios. Thanks, Margaret.

MARGARET: Thank you Niala.

UN warns of global food crisis

NIALA: As food prices continue to pressure consumers here in the United States, just yesterday the United Nations requested $51.5 billion from international donors to avert a global food crisis.

All because food and fertilizer shipments have been significantly disrupted by the war in Ukraine, as well as a looming economic crisis and weather-related disasters.

SARA MENKER: When you look at a two to two and a half year price increase window around the world, you look at places like Syria that have seen food price increases of over 700% in the last two month and a half. years, or turkeys 400%, or, you know, Ethiopia is over 170%.

NIALA: This is Sara Menker, the founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence, a company that uses data and AI to make predictions about climate change and food security. I interviewed her for an Axios event yesterday.

SARA MENKER: It worries me that even though we are beginning to solve some parts of the inflation problem, the problems associated with society as a whole are far from being solved.

NIALA: The UN appeal warns that this is the biggest global food crisis in modern history. End of quote. Well, include a link to the whole conversation I had with Sara in our show notes.

In an instant, why would a major regional theme park company flounder.

The post-pandemic decline of Six Flags

NIALA: Welcome to Axios today! I am Niala Boodhoo.

Amusement parks have been hit hard during the pandemic, and as Covid restrictions eased in 2021, visitor numbers started to pick up.

But not all parks. Six Flags is having a sore ride this year and Axios Michael Mooney is here with details from Dallas, Texas, not far from its headquarters in Arlington.

Hey Michael, so how hard is this massive regional theme park business struggling?

MICHAEL MOONEY: Their attendance, according to their latest quarterly earnings report, is down 33% from last year. And last year was 2021 just outside of a pandemic. So they’re really, really struggling.

NIALA: What’s wrong here?

MICHAEL: It’s a combination of things. But to see the company’s success and incredibly rapid decline, in the case of Six Flags, is quite startling. Their new CEO is trying to implement a new strategy that would involve increasing ticket prices, which in theory would reduce attendance a bit, reduce wait times and somehow increase the overall enjoyment of each customer. . While saving money on employees, you don’t have to be there for small crowds, but that doesn’t seem to work as revenue has dropped significantly. I think it was down 21% from last year.

NIALA: What about the competition?

MICHAEL: Yeah, so the biggest competition nationally is probably Cedar Fair Entertainment. And Cedar Fair is doing very well. Their earnings were up, you know, Disney rebounded at least a bit, although they also had a new shuffle at the top. So it’s hard to say if there’s a way to right this ship, or if this is just the new normal for Six Flags.

NIALA: If this is the new normal for Six Flags, what does it mean for the North Texas region?

MICHAEL: Six Flags has been a staple of North Texas entertainment for a very long time. The Six Flags of Texas are the origin of the name of this company. And in Arlington, the entire entertainment district is built around Six Flags. So if Six Flags disappears, it will be a huge hit for the entertainment industry in general in North Texas.

NIALA: Michael Mooney, Axios reporter in Dallas. Thank you, Michael.

MICHAEL: Thank you very much.

NIALA: That’s it for us this week. Axios Today is produced by Fonda Mwangi, Amy Pedulla, Robin Linn and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Our sound engineers are Alex Sugiura and Ben OBrien. Alexandra Botti is our supervising producer. Sara Kehaulani Goo is the editor-in-chief of Axios. And a special thank you, as always, to Axios co-founder, Mike Allen.

I am Niala Boodhoo. Stay safe, enjoy your weekend and see you here on Monday.

