Politics
‘Can there be a cruder comment’: Congress recalls PM’s remark on Manmohan Singh | Latest India News
Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for attacking his party leader Malllikarjun Kharge over Ravan jibe, reminding the BJP leader of his comment on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in parliament. Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary, communications, wondered if there could be a cheaper and cruder comment from a prime minister on his predecessor.
“What about the many times he insulted Smt Sonia Gandhi in the most awful language and the atrocious way he mocked Dr Manmohan Singh in Parliament,” he said on Twitter .
Need I remind Mr Modi what he said on 8th Feb 2017 in Rajya Sabha about Dr Manmohan Singh that he knew the art of bathing with a raincoat. Can there be a cheaper and cruder comment from a prime minister on his predecessor, and that too in the very temple of democracy? ! added the Congress leader.
His reaction came after the BJP stepped up its attack on Congress over its Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ jibe against Prime Minister Modi and said people would give the opposition party an appropriate response. Referring to Kharge’s “Ravan” joke, Prime Minister Modi said there was a competition among Congress leaders over who would use the most abusive words against him. He said he was amazed that Congress felt no remorse for speaking ill of a prime minister.
I’m not surprised that Congress speaks ill of me. I’m amazed that even after saying so many bad things, neither the Congress Party nor its leaders ever felt remorse or sadness about it. Speaking ill of Modi, the prime minister of this country, they feel it is their right, he said.
If they believed in democracy, they would never have gone to this level. They believe in one family and not in democracy. They can do anything to please this family and this family is everything to them, not democracy, Prime Minister Modi added.
AICC Media Officer Pawan Khera tweeted, “If you keep talking about our leaders and elders, then have the courage to listen too.”
