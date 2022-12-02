Turkey asks for understanding after US warning against Syria incursion

Erdoan suggested ground operation to fight Kurdish militants following airstrikes

Turkey has told Washington it should understand its NATO ally about a possible ground operation in northern Syria to fight Kurdish forces after the US warned against such a move .

They asked us to reevaluate. We also explained our sensitivities and wanted promises to be kept. We stressed that they should understand us, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, according to the Turkish state news agency.

This follows telephone talks on Wednesday with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who said he had raised concerns about a possible incursion to fight US-allied People’s Defense Units (YPG). United in Syria.

I also shared my concern about the Turkish strikes in Syria and the department’s strong opposition to a new Turkish military operation there, Austin tweeted.

I also shared my concern about the Turkish strikes in Syria and the strong opposition of the departments to a new Turkish military operation in this country. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) December 1, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan renewed the prospect of a ground operation after suggesting it in the spring.

Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based foreign policy analyst, told The Media Line that Erdoan could use the US opposition as a campaign tool in the upcoming election to win support from his nationalist base, much of whom is very skeptical of the West.

It works very well in domestic politics around election time, Sezer said.

He did not believe the incursion would otherwise impact relations with Washington as they are already at rock bottom on several other issues.

One of the biggest is US support for the YPG, which Ankara says is linked to Turkey’s Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group that has launched a decades-long insurgency.

Rumors of an incursion grew following a bombing last month on Istanbul’s main shopping street that killed six people, including two children.

Hours after the blast, Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu accused the PKK of being responsible for the attack.

Sezer added that Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar Assad, hopes to exploit differences between Ankara and Washington in Syria and reduce the US presence in the country.

Erdoan will get what he wants because he needs a win

Any tension between Turkey and the United States will have positive consequences for Russia, he said.

Russia may pave the way for Turkish troops.

The incursion would come at a time when the stakes in Turkish politics were high, with presidential and legislative elections scheduled for June.

Polls consistently show the Turkish president trailing several opposition leaders, although his approval ratings have improved in recent months.

Erdoan will use it as a domestic policy tool, Sezer said.

Erdoan will get what he wants because he needs a win.

US reaction and warning mean nothing to Erdoan right now

Imdat Oner, a former Turkish diplomat, told The Media Line that a ground operation would strain US-Turkey relations, but dialogue would eventually resume.

It is certain that these two NATO countries cannot be in conflict in such a chaotic region, he said.

He added that Erdoan would seek concessions from the United States due to Turkey’s increased value due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The US reaction and warning mean nothing to Erdoan right now, said Oner, who is currently a political analyst at Florida International University’s Jack D. Gordon Institute.

Turkey played a strategically important role in the war which strengthened its hand against the United States and Russia.

Ankara has supported Kyiv, including by providing drones that have been successfully used against the Russian military, as well as limiting Russian navy access to the Black Sea, on which Ukraine has a coastline of 1,700 miles.

Ankara has also delayed NATO offers from Sweden and Finland.

Oner thinks that one concession Erdoan is likely hoping to get from the United States is getting military equipment.

This war in Ukraine has changed all political calculations

Ankara was kicked out of the US F-35 fighter jet program for buying Russian weapons and is now seeking other US planes instead, but that needs congressional approval.

This war in Ukraine has changed all political calculations, Oner said.

Erdoan is aware of this great leverage in front of both actors, and I think he wants to use it because an election is coming up.