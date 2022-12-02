Politics
Jiang Zemin’s death injects uncertainty for Xi in difficult times in China
The death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin poses a new challenge to current Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering a potential rallying point for those disillusioned with strict “COVID zero” measures and a sluggish economy.
Jiang’s death at the age of 96, which was announced by state media on Wednesday, comes days after people took to the streets to defy virus curbs during China’s most widespread protests. for decades. While the protests have since died down, efforts to mourn the ousted leader who took steps to open the Asian nation to the world could give new impetus to rallies that turn into a platform to criticize Xi.
“After the death of such a great figure in Chinese politics, some people can write articles, people can have rallies, and it would be completely legal and permitted,” said Chen Gang, deputy director and senior researcher at the National University of Singapore. Asian Institute. “If such activities continue, people can contrast the former leader with the current situation. This may have a sort of backlash effect on the current administration.
