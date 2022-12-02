Blockchain needs a reason to exist, says Boris Johnson The Register

Former British Prime Minister BoJo used one of his first speeches since losing his job to attend a blockchain conference in Singapore, where his expert opinion on the subject came down to the belief that the public must be convinced that there is a reason for it. to exist.

Appearing in his trademark wrinkled style at the International Symposium on Advances in Blockchain (ISBA) in Singapore on Friday, the former Prime Minister and current MP spoke on a range of topics, including vaccines, the war on Ukraine, how Michelin star reviews are similar to North Korean dictators and hot air balloon technology.

He finally proved that he or his speechwriter had at least been informed about what blockchain was by calling tech pioneers “people who are at the forefront of new and still nascent technology whose possibilities that the whole world is now struggling to assess”.

“Given the huge controversy that already surrounds some use cases, and given all the delicacies and sensitivities, I will do my best to tiptoe through the minefield this afternoon, with the tact that I’m famous for,” Johnson said, referring to the current. state of the cryptocurrency industry.

Johnson finally discussed his theory that new technologies undergo four stages of innovation. These stages include fear, skepticism about use cases, speculative mania followed by the bursting of a giant bubble, with the final stage, progress, rising from the debris.

It became clear where Johnson thought blockchain was currently in the cycle, as he later told a moderator who repeatedly tried to bring him back to the topic “You have to be able to convince people that the use cases are real”.

He acknowledged that blockchain seems to have “a lot of possibilities” and he could see that it “could somehow help businesses”.