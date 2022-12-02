Politics
Blockchain needs a reason to exist, says Boris Johnson The Register
Former British Prime Minister BoJo used one of his first speeches since losing his job to attend a blockchain conference in Singapore, where his expert opinion on the subject came down to the belief that the public must be convinced that there is a reason for it. to exist.
Appearing in his trademark wrinkled style at the International Symposium on Advances in Blockchain (ISBA) in Singapore on Friday, the former Prime Minister and current MP spoke on a range of topics, including vaccines, the war on Ukraine, how Michelin star reviews are similar to North Korean dictators and hot air balloon technology.
He finally proved that he or his speechwriter had at least been informed about what blockchain was by calling tech pioneers “people who are at the forefront of new and still nascent technology whose possibilities that the whole world is now struggling to assess”.
“Given the huge controversy that already surrounds some use cases, and given all the delicacies and sensitivities, I will do my best to tiptoe through the minefield this afternoon, with the tact that I’m famous for,” Johnson said, referring to the current. state of the cryptocurrency industry.
Johnson finally discussed his theory that new technologies undergo four stages of innovation. These stages include fear, skepticism about use cases, speculative mania followed by the bursting of a giant bubble, with the final stage, progress, rising from the debris.
It became clear where Johnson thought blockchain was currently in the cycle, as he later told a moderator who repeatedly tried to bring him back to the topic “You have to be able to convince people that the use cases are real”.
He acknowledged that blockchain seems to have “a lot of possibilities” and he could see that it “could somehow help businesses”.
Johnson was also lyrical about the need for an open and free society first in order to foster such innovation.
“Innovation happens when people can say exactly what they think and meet whoever they want, and love whoever they want and live their lives the way they want, provided of course they don’t harm others. “, proclaimed the former tenant of number 10 Downing. Street.
During the moderated Q&A session, BoJo offered his thoughts on the fuss surrounding the blockchain use case in cryptocurrency, admitting that he’s recently seen “shocking headlines about all this company”.
“I think we’re going to need a way to hold people accountable,” the floppy-haired politician said, adding that if cryptocurrency is going to be successful, it needs trust and so it needs to “be regulated”.
BoJo pointed out that when things go wrong, it’s ultimately the taxpayer who takes the bill.
The MP also touched on social media, especially Twitter, which he said helped fuel polarism, especially in America.
“What I find about Twitter is…there’s something that polarizes opinion, everyone gravitates to one camp or another. There’s something like, brevity which is required, which makes people punchier in assertions, smarter, and it can become an aggressive environment,” the Brexiteer said.
Politicians confuse Twitter with advertisements and thus end up in heaps of Twitter, said Boris, who said the social media site did not accurately reflect what was happening in the rest of the world.
“We’re going to grow, adapt, and learn to be thicker-skinned about it. These are all wonderful, new technologies, and we need ways to do that without feeling beaten down,” he said.
The register wanted to illustrate this spectacular story with a photo of BoJo on stage, but was told that security forces would make a forced intervention to prevent an attempt to do so.
