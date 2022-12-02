‘Maut Ka Saudagar’ to ‘Ravan’: 5 personal attacks on Narendra Modi backfired on Congress

Gujarat Elections 2022: The Saurashtra-Kutch region is often considered the political nerve center of Gujarat. After dazzling electoral campaigns where all political parties did their best, the first phase of the elections ended peacefully on Thursday. But not before leaving behind his fair share of political trials and tribulations as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress cross swords over Mallikarjun Kharge’s Ravan remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Modi’s response to Kharge added a twist on the day the vote took place in phase one, the repercussions are also expected to be felt in the second phase of the elections on Monday.

To put it into context, such personal attacks on Modi are nothing new in Congress. From “Maut Ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, the list is long. However, such personal attacks on the prime minister backfired each time during the election.

There are many cases where the Congress directly attacks Prime Minister Modi and the BJP cashes in on it during the elections. Each attack on Modi personally only increased his popularity. Analyzing the poll results is a telling sign of how Congress has borne the brunt each time it launched a direct attack on the prime minister.

Sonia Gandhi’s Merchant of Death

Congress seemed to have the upper hand ahead of Gujarat’s 2007 elections. Polls and political pundits predicted defeat for the BJP. Then Sonia Gandhi, then president of the party, calling Modi Maut Ka Saudagar (merchant of death). Known for his oratory, Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, weaponized the attack on him and retaliated by saying that Congress was trying to save the perpetrators who attacked Parliament. The Congress was routed by the BJP which formed the government of Gujarat, winning 117 out of 182 seats.

Chai-wala beard

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi was the face of the BJP Prime Minister. Modi was leading the charge for the BJP and you could feel a wave of support galvanizing in his favour. Then came this gem from Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. Stating that Modi could never become Prime Minister of India, Aiyar said: He could sell tea at a Congress conclave, which was then underway. The ‘Chai-wala’ beard has helped Modi project himself as someone from a modest background and continues to boost his popularity. The remark created such a stir that the BJP designed a “Chai pe Charcha” mass contact campaign around it. The Modi-led BJP scored a landslide victory in the 2014 elections in Lok Sabah, decimating Congress across the country. It was the first time that the BJP formed a government alone.

Neech Congress Commentary

Refusing to learn from his past mistakes, Mani Shankar Aiyar did not mince his words while again targeting Modi ahead of the 2017 elections in Gujarat. This time, Aiyar referred to the prime minister as Neech Aadmi. Outcome – Modi used the remark to generate an outpouring of sympathy for the BJP. Modi used the remark to turn Aiyar’s remark into a caste insult. And the rest is history. The groundswell changed the narrative of Patidar’s unrest in the 2017 polls and catapulted the BJP to power with 99 seats.

Chowkidar Chor Hai

The attack on the Center over alleged irregularities in the dismissal agreement with France had emerged as the biggest campaign board for Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi, referring to the Prime Minister Modi, has thrown the Chowkidar Chor Hai on numerous occasions during the party’s election campaign. However, the BJP blunted Rahul’s attack with a counter campaign by Mai Bhi Chowkidar. Congress suffered a historic defeat as the BJP recorded a landslide victory with a 353-seat Lok Sabha term, its highest tally ever.

Kharge’s “Ravan” remark

With assembly elections underway in Gujarat, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharges “Ravan”‘s remark targeting Modi drew a strong backlash from the BJP. While other BJP leaders hit back immediately after Kharge made the remarks on Monday, Modi saved the best for last. Addressing a campaign rally as he campaigned for the second phase of elections on Tuesday, Modi said: “There is a contest in Congress as to who will insult Modi the most… The strength that Gujarat gave me trouble the Congress…. The Congress does not know that Gujarat is a state of Ram bhakts. Those who never believed in Lord Ram are now bringing Ravan from the Ramayana to target me. Only time will tell if and how Kharge’s remarks impact the fortunes of Congressional polls. However, with a history of injuries to ponder and upcoming elections in Gujarat and the MCD, it’s safe to say Congress would have done well to avoid it.