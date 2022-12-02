Xi Jinping challenges China

The start of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s third term in office was calamitous, historic as it is. The fact that Xi’s policies faced a global setback was well accepted by Beijing and the feeling that a more acceptable avatar of the Chinese leader would be needed was gradually internalized. However, the fact that the domestic backlash to Xis Covid policies would take such a dramatic turn was something a closed authoritarian system like China was not really prepared for. The Chinese Communist Party prides itself on its ability to learn and adapt. The way China’s political leadership adapted to the demise of the Soviet Union and managed to build its acceptability gave it greater confidence in handling the unrest. But Xi’s unprecedented centralization of power jeopardizes all the gains made over the past three decades.

The recent protests in China, when thousands of people took to the streets in several cities, calling for an end to the Covid lockdowns, some even demanding the resignation of Xi Jinping, are remarkable not only for their audacity, but also for what what they say about the mood of the citizens of the country.

After a fire at a high-rise building in Urumqi, western China, killed 10 people last week, protests have emerged organically as harsh Covid restrictions are believed to have contributed to the tragic deaths. That spark ignited a veritable fire of widespread protest in a country where the heavy hand of the security apparatus has made public dissent nearly impossible.

The situation would have been serious enough for the Chinese bureaucracy to recognize the need to refine and modify its zero Covid measures. The spokesperson for the National Health Commission tried to calm the anger by suggesting that the government would maintain and control the negative impact on people’s livelihoods and lives. Of course, this has been accompanied by Chinese security forces cracking down on the protests and even tracking down those who participated in the protests.

Read also: Data Drive: Marginal gains

But the fact that the Chinese Communist Party has to backtrack on elements of its zero Covid policy that was denigrated by Xi in his speech to the 20th Party Congress just a few weeks ago (in October) as a success major underscores the fundamental deficiencies inherent in Xi’s hyper-centralized governance model.

What he also tells us is that for all the hyperventilation about China’s rise as a major global power, its policymaking has been in trouble at nearly every level of government.

Today, China is the only major economy following a rigid zero-Covid policy, where even minor outbreaks lead to mass testing, quarantines and instant lockdowns, causing immense human hardship and economic suffering. Where the rest of the world has learned best practices from each other, China, mainly to prove its distinctive Xi model, has not absorbed lessons from outside. And then there are the Covid vaccines developed by China whose effectiveness is much lower than the others. Vaccination rates remain low, especially for older people for whom Covid can be life-threatening.

So overall it’s a system that doesn’t quite control all the pretenses and shows. And as a result, the use of brute force and coercive measures unfortunately becomes the only way to deal with Covid-19.

This is now becoming unsustainable after nearly three years of economic distress and disruption of daily life. And people react to their distress by going out into the streets. Protests have also taken place in the past, but they have almost always been localized in intent and aspiration.

This time the protests are against the great leader’s vaunted Covid policies and therein lies the challenge. The Chinese Communist Party should recognize that it would be prudent to revise the policies, but given the personal prestige of Xi that is invested in this policy, there will be no question of completely changing the course of the real need of the hour.

In some ways this is not a new story. So far, much of Xi Jinping’s legacy has been disappointing. The national economy is struggling and its Covid policy has been a failure, as evidenced by growing discontent.

A fixation with the zero Covid approach has accelerated the challenges of the economy where economic growth has stalled and the housing market has collapsed even as official youth unemployment stands at around 19%.

On the foreign policy front, his assertive style has made more enemies than friends, uniting much of the world in an informal anti-China coalition.

The protests were more visible. Just days before Xi secures his third term in power in the ruling Communist Party Congress and cements his place as the country’s most powerful leader in decades, two banners have appeared on a major thoroughfare overpass from northwest Beijing, protesting against Xis Covid Politics and authoritarianism. It was a bold, if isolated, example of how an undercurrent of discontent is brewing with China.

And now, the latest wave of protests has once again highlighted the challenges that Xi’s model of governance presents to the Chinese system. Chinese security forces have already taken steps to rein in the hecklers. China’s domestic security chief urged law enforcement officials to strike resolutely against infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces, as well as illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order .

But what is obvious is that Xi Jinping’s failures are piling up on several fronts and even the Chinese people, with all their constraints, are showing their dissatisfaction.

The author is Vice President, Studies and Foreign Policy, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi