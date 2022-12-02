Politics
Allied billionaire Modi set to take over independent Indian news channel | India
One of the few Indian news channels known for its independent reporting is about to be taken over by a billionaire ally of the prime minister, Narendra Modi.
In recent years, NDTV (New Delhi Television) has earned a reputation as one of the last bastions of independent journalism among India’s mainstream media, which have come under increasing pressure to toe the government line under Modi, came to power in 2014.
In August, Gautam Adani, the Indian industrialist who is Asia’s richest man, launched a secret takeover bid for NDTV by acquiring a third-party company that held a stake in the channel.
The move was met with fierce resistance from husband and wife NDTV founders and directors Prannoy and Radhika Roy, who said the deal was made without discussion, consent or notice and sought to block the transfer of shares.
However, this week it was confirmed that Adani Group had acquired a 29.18% stake in the media group and had an open offer for a further 26% of the company. This week, the Roys resigned from the board of NDTV’s promotions company, which had sold their shares to Adani.
Journalists and analysts have expressed concern that a takeover of Adani would compromise the editorial independence of NDTV, in stark contrast to other mainstream news channels, which have largely become the mouthpiece of the right-wing Modis government. As a result, NDTV had come under direct pressure from the government, while its founders were investigated for money laundering and banned from leaving India.
The relationship between the prime minister and Adani is well documented, dating back over two decades, when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat state and Adani an up-and-coming Gujarati businessman. Modis’ rise through the political ranks has been mirrored by the expansion of Adanis’ vast empire, now India’s third-largest, which includes everything from coal mining to transport and renewable energy.
Modi flew to Delhi on Adanis’ private jet after winning the 2014 elections, and since Modi came to power, Adanis’ net worth has increased by nearly 250%, in part due to of a push towards green energy. He recently overtook Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, to become the third richest man in the world.
Vinod Jose, editor of Caravan, the long-running Indian news magazine that has faced pressure and criminal charges against its journalists for articles critical of the government, said Adanis’ decision for NDTV was emblematic of Indian oligarchic capitalism under Modi.
It’s only natural for a wealthy man to own a legacy newsroom when there aren’t monopolistic and restrictive business practices laws in place, Jose said. Modi and his larger, friendlier corporations are reaping the benefits. The losers are the Indians.
As the likelihood of a takeover increased on Wednesday, the mood in NDTV’s newsroom was grim. I am devastated, said an NDTV reporter, who asked not to be named to protect his work. I knew this was coming, but when it hit us yesterday, I think we all lost our minds, especially journalists like me who are trying to keep journalism alive through thick and thin with real reporting from the field.
The reporter added: The mood is very sad. Obviously, everyone is doing well, but no one knows what the future holds. I am sure that we will have to respect certain lines.
In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Adani denied that his acquisition of NDTV would undermine his independence and said he wanted the channel to have a global footprint. Independence means if the government has done something wrong, you say it’s wrong, Adani told the newspaper. But at the same time, you should have courage when the government does the right thing every day. It must be said too.
One of the first to go ahead of the impending takeover was Ravish Kumar, NDTV’s award-winning news presenter and senior channel executive known for fearlessly reporting stories critical of the government.
Kumar, who joined the channel in 1996, tendered his resignation on Wednesday after it was announced that NDTV shares would be transferred to Adani. In a video posted on his new YouTube channel, Kumar called on the people to continue supporting journalists who speak truth to power at a time when democracy is under grave threat in India.
That day had to come sooner or later. There are many news channels in this country, but all of them are rise [lapdog] media, Kumar said, using a pejorative term to describe government-controlled media.
Shakuntala Banaji, professor of media at the London School of Economics, said the takeover was part of a wider and worrying trend where the media space for democratic information and debate in India has been shrinking without slack in recent years, with major media houses bought and paid for. by owners with far-right ties and power allegiances.
Banaji said the shrinking media landscape meant India’s democracy had been gutted from within, as attacks on the media and arrests of critical journalists led many to remain silent out of fear, while the news pay-per-view and disinformation against minorities and dissidents grew unchecked.
Aakash Hassan contributed reporting from Delhi
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/01/indian-billionaire-gautam-adani-ties-to-narendra-modi-to-control-independent-news-group-ndtv
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran orders PTI leaders not to criticize new COAS and army
- Allied billionaire Modi set to take over independent Indian news channel | India
- Why we need more from the agricultural commodity sector to meet climate targets
- Bidens entertains over 330 guests at 1st State Dinner – Daily Local
- Li Keqiang meets with the President of the European Council Charles Michel
- Suspicious package exploded at US Embassy in Madrid after Ukraine Embassy explosion
- How CIOs Lead the C-Suite Technology Innovation Conversation
- Flashes looks to remain undefeated at home against South Dakota State
- Nora Fatehi draws criticism for ‘disrespecting’ Indian flag at FIFA
- Xi Jinping challenges China
- South African president faces impeachment over ‘Farmgate’ – BBC News
- Adivi Sesh said no to 8 Bollywood movies after ‘Major’