Allied billionaire Modi set to take over independent Indian news channel | India

One of the few Indian news channels known for its independent reporting is about to be taken over by a billionaire ally of the prime minister, Narendra Modi.

In recent years, NDTV (New Delhi Television) has earned a reputation as one of the last bastions of independent journalism among India’s mainstream media, which have come under increasing pressure to toe the government line under Modi, came to power in 2014.

In August, Gautam Adani, the Indian industrialist who is Asia’s richest man, launched a secret takeover bid for NDTV by acquiring a third-party company that held a stake in the channel.

The move was met with fierce resistance from husband and wife NDTV founders and directors Prannoy and Radhika Roy, who said the deal was made without discussion, consent or notice and sought to block the transfer of shares.

However, this week it was confirmed that Adani Group had acquired a 29.18% stake in the media group and had an open offer for a further 26% of the company. This week, the Roys resigned from the board of NDTV’s promotions company, which had sold their shares to Adani.

Journalists and analysts have expressed concern that a takeover of Adani would compromise the editorial independence of NDTV, in stark contrast to other mainstream news channels, which have largely become the mouthpiece of the right-wing Modis government. As a result, NDTV had come under direct pressure from the government, while its founders were investigated for money laundering and banned from leaving India.

The relationship between the prime minister and Adani is well documented, dating back over two decades, when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat state and Adani an up-and-coming Gujarati businessman. Modis’ rise through the political ranks has been mirrored by the expansion of Adanis’ vast empire, now India’s third-largest, which includes everything from coal mining to transport and renewable energy.

Modi flew to Delhi on Adanis’ private jet after winning the 2014 elections, and since Modi came to power, Adanis’ net worth has increased by nearly 250%, in part due to of a push towards green energy. He recently overtook Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, to become the third richest man in the world.

Vinod Jose, editor of Caravan, the long-running Indian news magazine that has faced pressure and criminal charges against its journalists for articles critical of the government, said Adanis’ decision for NDTV was emblematic of Indian oligarchic capitalism under Modi.

It’s only natural for a wealthy man to own a legacy newsroom when there aren’t monopolistic and restrictive business practices laws in place, Jose said. Modi and his larger, friendlier corporations are reaping the benefits. The losers are the Indians.

As the likelihood of a takeover increased on Wednesday, the mood in NDTV’s newsroom was grim. I am devastated, said an NDTV reporter, who asked not to be named to protect his work. I knew this was coming, but when it hit us yesterday, I think we all lost our minds, especially journalists like me who are trying to keep journalism alive through thick and thin with real reporting from the field.

The reporter added: The mood is very sad. Obviously, everyone is doing well, but no one knows what the future holds. I am sure that we will have to respect certain lines.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Adani denied that his acquisition of NDTV would undermine his independence and said he wanted the channel to have a global footprint. Independence means if the government has done something wrong, you say it’s wrong, Adani told the newspaper. But at the same time, you should have courage when the government does the right thing every day. It must be said too.

One of the first to go ahead of the impending takeover was Ravish Kumar, NDTV’s award-winning news presenter and senior channel executive known for fearlessly reporting stories critical of the government.

Kumar, who joined the channel in 1996, tendered his resignation on Wednesday after it was announced that NDTV shares would be transferred to Adani. In a video posted on his new YouTube channel, Kumar called on the people to continue supporting journalists who speak truth to power at a time when democracy is under grave threat in India.

That day had to come sooner or later. There are many news channels in this country, but all of them are rise [lapdog] media, Kumar said, using a pejorative term to describe government-controlled media.

Shakuntala Banaji, professor of media at the London School of Economics, said the takeover was part of a wider and worrying trend where the media space for democratic information and debate in India has been shrinking without slack in recent years, with major media houses bought and paid for. by owners with far-right ties and power allegiances.

Banaji said the shrinking media landscape meant India’s democracy had been gutted from within, as attacks on the media and arrests of critical journalists led many to remain silent out of fear, while the news pay-per-view and disinformation against minorities and dissidents grew unchecked.

Aakash Hassan contributed reporting from Delhi