Saudi Arabia to the aid of the Turkish economy | Atalayar





Saudi Arabia plans to inject $5 billion into Turkey’s Central Banksaid a spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Finance Reuters. The senior official said they were in “final talks” with Ankara, which was also confirmed by a Turkish finance ministry official. “The talks are not over, but they are in the final stages,” he said, according to the FinancialTimes. Turkey has long been plunged into a serious economic crisis. The national currency, the Turkish lira, fell sharply, while inflation hit 85% last month. The Turkish authorities have adopted various economic measures, such as keeping interest rates low – which is harshly criticized by national and international economists – but these have not been enough to improve the disastrous situation in the country. REUTERS/Murad Sezer – Inflation hit 85% last month For this reason, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has concluded economic agreements with major powers such as China, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. According to Reuters, the Turkish Central Bank exchanged currencies with Beijing for $6 billion, with Doha for $15 billion and with Abu Dhabi for $5 billion. President Erdogan has also been trying for several months to improve relations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. for the purpose of concluding economic agreements. The assassination at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has strained ties between Riyadh and Ankara. Erdogan accused the “highest levels” – alluding to the Saudi leader – of planning the death of the Washington Post columnist, causing a diplomatic rift between the two countries. The Saudi authorities have chosen to cease the activities of Turkish schools in the kingdom, as well as to decree an unofficial boycott of Turkish products. AFP PHOTO/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE – Last April, the Turkish president staged an appeasement show with the Saudi crown prince during a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first in five years However, Turkey’s struggling economy led Erdogan to reconcile with Riyadh, as well as other countries in the region like Egypt and Israel. Last April, the Turkish president staged an appeasement show with the Saudi crown prince during a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first in five years. Before going to Riyadh, Turkish justice closes Khashoggi case file. Subsequently, Mohammed bin Salman accepted an invitation from Erdogan and traveled to Ankara in June to usher in a “new era”, achieve “full normalization” and “return to the pre-crisis period”. “said a Turkish official. Reuters. Once this new era opened, Riyadh lifted the undeclared embargo on Turkish goods, increase bilateral trade. Similarly, Halil zcan, Chairman of the Turkish-Saudi Friendship Committee of the Turkish Parliament, noted that reconciliation between Ankara and Riyadh would help “strongly to regional stability”. PHOTO/TWITTER/PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF TURKEY/ TC CUMHURBAKANLII -Once this new era opened, Riyadh lifted the undeclared embargo on Turkish products, increasing bilateral trade Recently, Erdogan and Bin Salman met in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup. At the sporting event, the Turkish president also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, with whom he is also seeking reconciliation after years of disagreements over Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood. President Erdogan on his meeting with Egypt’s Sisi during the World Cup ceremony in Qatar: – We took the first step towards normalization with Egypt

– The unity of the Turkish nation and the Egyptian people in the past is very important to us, why not a new beginning

– We want to establish peace pic.twitter.com/gIECHkTLo7 TRT World (@trtworld) November 21, 2022 In view of the 2023 elections Improving the economy is essential for Erdogan and his presidential bid ahead of next year’s elections. The ruling party, the AKP, collapsed historic lows due to the country’s economic crisis. Those who voted for Erdogan in the last elections might not do so in June 2023, opting for other parties like the centre-right IP or the CHP, whose leaders are doing well in the polls. AP/EMRAH GUREL -The ruling party, the AKP, has fallen to historic lows due to the country’s economic crisis However, nationalism and religion will continue to play an important role. “Although Turkey is becoming less religious due to the emergence of a more secular younger generation, religion remains important,” notes the Middle East Institute.

