mass lockdowns or mass deaths

At first, the protest in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang province which is best known for the crackdown on China’s Uyghur minority, looked like a one-off protest. But the next evening it became clear that the Urumqi fire had become a powder keg for wider public dissent.

Smaller, seemingly impromptu protests had also erupted on Saturday night at a university campus in the eastern city of Nanjing and in Beijing. The most significant spectacle of public defiance, however, took place in Shanghai, where dozens of people gathered on a street named after Urumqi on Saturday night.

They brought candles and flowers to commemorate those who died in the fire some 4,000 kilometers away. As hundreds more joined the group, the mood turned from sad to angry. No PCR tests, we want freedom, the crowd shouted. Down with the party! Down with Xi Jinping!

By Sunday morning, protests had spread to dozens of other cities and college campuses across the country. The crowds were small, usually in the hundreds, but it was an extraordinary show of defiance in a country whose government does not tolerate criticism. Many held up white sheets of A4 paper to symbolize the lack of freedom of expression.

Breaking point

The fire tragedy appears to have been the final straw for many of China’s 1.4 billion people at breaking point after three years of Xi’s tight pandemic controls.

The A4 Army: The furor over lockdowns has turned into a bold show of dissent against Chinese authorities. Getty

People were clearly pushed to the limit and decided to take incredible risks to speak out. Whatever happens next is a historic moment, Linda Jaivin, an author who has studied Chinese politics, language and culture for more than 40 years, wrote on her social media page earlier this week.

Many longtime China watchers say this week was pivotal in Chinese history. For decades, China’s authoritarian political system has operated through the Communist Party’s unspoken pact to enrich people and improve their standard of living in exchange for not questioning its authority. This is no longer the case as the economy collapses and living a normal life becomes impossible due to incessant PCR testing and instant lockdowns.

COVID zero has destroyed businesses and job prospects, and forced tens of millions of migrant workers back to the countryside. This so-called tacit agreement between the Party and the people is broken. The Party can no longer offer this kind of life and economic improvement, Feng Chongyi, an exiled scholar living in Sydney who left China after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. He has long campaigned for a democratic reform in his native country.

That’s why I think the confrontation will continue and there will be a next wave. We don’t know how or on what issue, but people won’t surrender.

By the end of that week, the protests had largely died down. Large numbers of police patrolled the streets, especially on Wulumuqi Road in Shanghai, which was barricaded to the chagrin of shop owners and local residents. Students at universities where protests have taken place have been sent home early for term, while authorities have contacted others identified at rallies to warn them not to start again.

The Chinese Communist Party is very brutal, but they are not stupid. They are cunning, otherwise the regime would have fallen long ago. The current tactic is to back down, calm the people down, and then they will try to eliminate the leaders behind the scenes, Feng said.

Huge challenge

But, while Xi is expected to survive the current unrest, he faces a huge challenge over the next six months. He and his newly installed senior loyalists should now gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions and find a way to join the rest of the world living with COVID-19. This is necessary to ensure economic and social stability.

By the end of the week, there were subtle signs that the government was laying the groundwork to end zero-COVID. A lockdown in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, also the scene of protests, was suddenly lifted on Wednesday even as cases rose further. Shanghai and Chongqing have also relaxed some rules.

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a session at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. PA

Officials and state-controlled media also suddenly downplayed the risk of death or serious illness from the omicron variant. This followed the release of a new government program aimed at vaccinating the elderly in China.

The country faces a new situation and tasks in epidemic prevention and control as the pathogenicity of Omicron virus weakens, more people are vaccinated, and experience in containing the virus s is accumulating, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, in charge of efforts to combat the virus, said on Thursday, state media reported.

His comments and a series of adjustments to COVID-19 rules have excited investors who have been on a rollercoaster ride over the past month trying to determine whether Beijing is serious about easing economically damaging restrictions. Data released this week showed Chinese factory activity fell further in November to a seven-month low.

Going forward, we believe Chinese authorities are taking a lifelong stance with COVID, as evidenced by new rules that allow people to self-isolate at home instead of being transported to quarantine facilities, said this week ANZ’s chief strategist in China, Zhaopeng Xing.

Ting Lu, Nomuras’ chief economist for China, thinks zero-COVID will end in the next few months, but the exit will be complicated.

The road to life with COVID can still be slow, expensive and bumpy. COVID might be more contagious in the winter, changing the narrative takes time, and a surge of infections and disruptions may be inevitable, Ting says.

To lose control

Somehow, Beijing has already lost control of the virus as cases hit record highs of more than 40,000 a day earlier this week. These figures are relatively low compared to the rest of the world, but are further proof that it is impossible to contain the virus even with the most drastic measures.

Experts say the flaws of Beijing’s centralization of power to such an extent in such a vast country since Xi came to power have also been exposed by COVID-19. Local governments are struggling to implement Beijing’s guidelines, leading to misguided responses.

Chinese Communist Party struggles with inherent tension between centralized control and local experimentation, says Wen-Ti Sung, political scientist who teaches in the Taiwanese studies program at the Australian National University.

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2003. Reuters

Chinese government, in its current version, is all about centralized control, which inherently tends to produce one-size-fits-all solutions, which do not match China’s large size and diversity.

Specter of mass death

Now Xi’s challenge is to abandon the fight against COVID-19 without causing the kind of mass deaths he has blamed the United States for presiding over. It will be difficult.

Between 1.3 million and 2.1 million Chinese could die if the country were to lift its zero COVID policy due to low vaccination and booster rates and a lack of hybrid immunity, the British data company on Airfinity health predicted in an analysis this week.

Her modeling was based on Hong Kong’s experience when she eased restrictions after two years. He cited China’s low immunity levels and the lesser effectiveness of locally produced vaccines, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

natural medicine The newspaper predicted in March, based on vaccination rates at the time, that demand for intensive care units would peak at 15.6 times existing capacity. China’s self-reported COVID-19 death toll so far is 5,232.

The vaccination rate among the elderly is too low, something authorities said this week they would belatedly try to resolve. While 86% received a first injection, only 68% received a booster. It is even lower for people over 80. China has also refused to buy the mRNA vaccine technology used by Pfizer and Moderna. Her homemade vaccines work, but aren’t as effective.

There was another historic event in China this week. Former leader Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96. The timing is important because his passing sparked a nostalgic reflection on life under his rule in the post-Tiananmen era, when China’s economy was booming and people generally had more freedom than they do today.

He (Jiang) had a different attitude than the current leader, that’s for sure, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard said this week when asked about his interactions with Jiang.

When asked what he thinks of the current upheaval in China, he replied: Things are a bit different in China right now. It’s fascinating. It reminds you that nothing is ever as predictable as you think.