



Boris Johnson will stand for re-election in the next general election, a source close to the former prime minister has confirmed. r Johnson will stand for re-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next poll, which is expected to be held in 2024. He has been an MP for the West London constituency since 2015, which he won with a majority of 5,034 in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019, when he was Prime Minister. It has been a Conservative seat since its inception in 2010. The source confirmed Mr Johnson's decision to stand for the fourth time after the Telegraph first reported he had informed his local Conservative party of his intention. But if an ongoing Commons inquiry finds he was in contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs about anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street, Mr Johnson could face a fight for his seat in a by-election. Since leaving No 10, Mr Johnson appears to have embraced life as a backbench MP, tweeting about a number of visits to the constituency, including Ruislip Synagogue and Uxbridge High School this week. He has also already embarked on a lucrative post-Prime Ministerial career on the speaking circuit, having been paid 276,000 for a speech to US insurers just a month after leaving No 10.



Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at this year’s Remembrance Day service (Aaron Chown/PA) Pennsylvania Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at this year’s Remembrance Day service (Aaron Chown/PA) Mr Johnson was forced out of office this summer after a series of scandals, including Partygate, which resulted in the mass resignation of ministers. He planned a return to the top job following the resignation of Liz Truss but dropped his comeback offer saying he had failed in his efforts to reach out to rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to work together . Clearly still keen to return to Downing Street, Mr Johnson could pose a challenge to Prime Minister Mr Sunak and has already caused headaches by joining a Tory rebellion against Mr Sunak’s opposition to wind power earthly. Mr Johnson’s decision to seek re-election comes amid a steady stream of Tory MPs saying they will step down. The party is bracing for a growing exodus as opinion polls suggest the Tories face an almighty challenge to regain their popularity.

