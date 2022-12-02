Why Donald Trump is still the 2024 GOP frontrunner





There is no precedent for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. It’s not just that it’s unusual for a former president to run again after losing the last to do so was Grover Cleveland, which came up in 1892, long before the modern presidential primary system, but the circumstances around Trump make it even weirder.

It’s not just that, unlike Trump, Grover Cleveland won the popular vote twice. Trump is also trying to return to the White House while facing multiple criminal investigations, after trying to overturn the 2020 election results and becoming the scapegoat for the host of GOP failures midway through the 2022.

But it has one thing in common with Cleveland: As the official start of the nominating process begins, Trump is the frontrunner. The question is whether he can stay there.

How strong is Trump?

For one thing, Trump is consistently leading the pack in most public polls in the 2024 primary and has garnered about two dozen endorsements from members of Congress. A recent Politico/Morning Consult national poll showed the former president got 45% of the vote; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, at 30%, is his closest rival in a multi-candidate field.

It’s an enviable position far beyond those enjoyed by former Republican nomination favorites this far into a presidential cycle. On the other hand, Trump is mired in a state of perpetual scandal. More recently, he met two notorious anti-Semites, rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, at his private club, Mar-a-Lago. Although Trump claimed he didn’t know who Fuentes was, the meeting showed a return to some of his worst instincts from 2016. Letting Fuentes into Mar-a-Lago was a clear sign of poor staff work and meeting West, who recently threatened to go to death con 3 on the Jewish people, is not an indication of good judgment.

Trump’s meetings with West and Fuentes aren’t necessarily a breaking point, according to conversations with more than half a dozen Republicans. After all, Trump has withstood scandals that would end the careers of almost any other politician, from boasting on tape of sexual assaults to inciting a mob to storm the United States Capitol. United. But what made this latest Trump scandal different was the fact that Trump now appears to be a loser: Many candidates he backed in the 2022 midterm elections lost, and voters overwhelmingly rejected Republicans who ran on election denial. In the Morning Consult poll that showed Trump had the support of 45% of voters in a GOP primary, only 34% of those polled actually wanted him to run again.

It wasn’t necessarily that GOP voters rejected Trump’s policies or even his style. It was simply that Trump had broken one of his key campaign promises. He had long promised that Americans would be tired of winning. Instead, after losing the House in 2018, the Senate and the White House in 2020, and making minimal gains in 2022, Republicans were tired of losing.

What does the 2022 GOP electorate look like?

Chris Wilson, one of the top Republican pollsters, believed that Republican voters in the presidential primary were still divided into four major paths as they were in 2016: establishment, Tea Party, libertarians and evangelicals. In his view, Trump’s winning coalition in 2016 was an odd hodgepodge of the four categories, and the former president took advantage then because he never really faced a two-man race. In the 2016 primary, there were 17 candidates, with eventual runner-up Ted Cruz never having a one-on-one showdown with Trump following what Wilson called John Kasich’s death mission. to stay until the absolute end.

Wilson argued, I think a development that’s happened since the last competitive primary is that you have candidates who are able to unite those different paths under things like populism, competence and maybe just the ability to win.

In his opinion, I think one of the lessons learned from 2022 is that the quality of applicants matters a lot. And the one thing you have to give credit to Republican primary voters is that they can fall in love, but the one thing they love more than anything else is winning. And that’s where I think you’re going to see proficiency and eligibility play a bigger role in 2024 than ever before.

However, Wilson noted that four Republican electoral paths have also redefined themselves in some ways. He pointed out that while the libertarian voice was smaller than it was in 2016, he argued that messages from the party wing were also much more resonant than they might have been before. because of the pandemic. Wilson pointed to 2022, where he noted that governors like DeSantis and Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma ran successful campaigns announcing their resistance to federal Covid mandates. So in a way it’s a libertarian message, but I think it almost needs to be redefined for the post-Covid-19 era, he said. In contrast, he thought one of Trump’s biggest weaknesses in a Republican primary was his handling of Covid while president and the fact that he oversaw a near-total shutdown across the country to combat the coronavirus. pandemic.

What’s happening in Iowa and New Hampshire?

The situation in the first two critical states of Iowa and New Hampshire reflects this nationally. They have different compositions and different proportions of presidential primary votes in each lane, but there is general Trump fatigue. It felt like Trump had both a high floor and a low ceiling and that, at least for now, the best way to see his potential support was pretty much what he did in the 2016 primary. .

In Iowa, as noted by David Kochel, a Republican agent with long experience in the state, there is still an active Christian coalition base in a state that Ted Cruz won in 2016, and many voters care about the major conservative social issues that Trump has. ever been the most compelling messenger on.

Mike Biundo, a veteran New Hampshire-based Republican agent who worked for Trump in 2016, told Vox that New Hampshire primary voters are very conservative and are looking for someone who fights like Trump but doesn’t come with the baggage… There is no swing voter for Trump, he just has to hope to retain the people he has.

The question was whether the field would be divided as it was in 2016, so Trump could win again. Like Kochel said, there’s probably not much difference between Trump’s floor and ceiling when you’re at the start of the primaries and people start to drop out and it starts to consolidate. Soon after, the rules for the Republican primary were changed to allow states to award their delegates via the winner-take-all method. Any state that holds its primary after March 15 can hold a win-win contest.

And now ?

Trump is at a particularly weak point right now. Between the Republicans’ poor midterm performance, his low-energy announcement kicking off his presidential campaign soon after, and the ongoing controversy over his meeting with West and Fuentes, almost anything could go wrong. shooting for Trump over the past month has gone wrong. Additionally, his early announcement left him in shadowboxing. There’s no opponent he can train against and no contrast he can hit with the Washington Swamp he raced against in 2016.

But much of that will change. In the coming months, more Republicans will enter the race, the disappointment of the 2022 midterms will fade, and Trump is unlikely to dine with more prominent white nationalists. The base of past presidents isn’t what it used to be, but it’s still substantial. It remains to be seen if he can stop the bleeding, or if his potential support will continue to ebb in the months to come.

