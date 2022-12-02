Politics
There must constantly be a design that makes other countries dependent on us
JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo is pushing for the creation of a design that can make other countries dependent on a product made in Indonesia.
“The design that we must constantly realize is to make other countries depend on us,” Jokowi said in his keynote address at the Kompas100 CEO Forum in 2022, at the State Palace, Jakarta, Antara on Friday, December 2.
Jokowi said Indonesia should be optimistic because it has great potential and strength, both in natural and human resources.
“Later, a demographic bonus will appear in 2030, which is about 201 million of our productive workers,” Jokowi said.
Besides, he said, Indonesia has a big market not only domestically but also in ASEAN which has reached 600 million people.
“It’s a power we often don’t realize. And I have to remind you all the time, including our position on global trade routes. We have to keep this force in mind in order to build a great strategy for businesses of state, a grand strategy for the economy of the country, so that we can achieve what we want,” he said.
Regarding the dependence of other countries on Indonesia, Jokowi pointed out that he has repeatedly checked which countries depend on Indonesia. From his observation, many countries depend on Indonesia.
“As soon as our coal stops for just two weeks, there are a lot of calls to me, heads of state, prime ministers, presidents. Oh it depends (on Indonesia), it depends, it depends, it depends, it depends, oh so much, I’m surprised too.” Jokowi said.
Apart from coal, many countries also depend on the Indonesian CPO. According to the president, once Indonesia stops exporting CPO, many people will ask questions, including the IMF and the World Bank.
“Why stop? Yes because I have to put my people first. I can’t give it to you, so we’re at a loss because we don’t have oil. I can’t, I’m definitely going to quit. Many say it’s wrong, it’s up to you, no matter if people have different opinions. If I am the people I prioritize,” Jokowi said.
The result, Jokowi said, is that currently cooking oil price stability can be maintained. He said that in the two markets he recently reviewed, the price of cooking oil was still IDR 14,000 and some were below that price.
He stressed that Indonesia should not just become a branch in terms of investment and import destinations. According to him, Indonesia must be able to design an economic ecosystem so that other countries can really depend on Indonesian products.
The president sees that there are countries in Latin America that have wrongly taken advantage of the momentum so that their countries are just branches, not the main destination for investment, and are unable to produce products on which depend other countries.
The president then called on all parties to follow the example of Taiwan and Korea, which were able to focus on manufacturing products that made other countries dependent at the time.
“I gave the example of Taiwan, why did it jump. Just an example, they make chips. Focus, strategic and competitive. Only there. And it all depends on that product. It’s just a product , no other products yet,” he said. .
The same was also done by South Korea which made digital components so the big companies in the United States all depended on South Korea.
Jokowi pointed out that Indonesia could also do it because Indonesia has nickel, copper, bauxite, tin, with great potential. He gave an example that Indonesia can produce batteries for electric vehicles and make other countries dependent.
“This is what we need to catch. As soon as this is done, I will count, how much will I count? 60% of electric cars, electric vehicles will depend on our EV battery. 60% of the market share in the world C is our great strength later,” he explained.
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/berita/232497/presiden-joko-widodo-secara-konsisten-harus-ada-desain-yang-membuat-negara-lain-bergantung-pada-kita
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
